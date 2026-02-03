Pokemon Ascended Heroes: Can the Biggest Set Ever Live Up to the Hype?

As Pokémon releases its first set of 2026, Mega Evolution Ascended Heroes, its 295-card checklist makes it the largest English-language Pokémon set ever produced. Collectors and players alike are excited not only by the sheer size of the set but also by the variety and depth of the checklist. As anticipation has grown, so has interest in the chase cards, with the broad character lineup driving much of that excitement. The bottom line: this set truly offers something for everyone.

J.J. Hoover, former Cincinnati Reds pitcher, has opened Hoovs Hangout in Alexandria, Kentucky, Wednesday, March 26, 2025. The shop offers a variety of trading cards, including sports and Pokemon. The shop will also soon include large screen tv’s, arcade games. He plans to host tournaments as well. | Liz Dufour/The Enquirer / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Top Chase Cards

The big names are all here: Charizard, Pikachu, Gengar, Mewtwo, and Dragonite. Most recent releases feature only one or two rare or short-printed cards of these iconic characters, but Ascended Heroes includes at least nine rare cards showcasing them. The early frontrunner for the top chase card is the Mega Gengar EX Special Art Rare #284. With its vivid colors and dynamic artwork, fans have been eagerly awaiting the English release of this card since last year.

Mega Attack Rares

Ascended Heroes has a throwback vibe with Mega Attack Rares. These cards pay homage to the XY EX era, which featured distinctive artwork and bold, attack-style graphics across the card fronts. The Mega Attack Rares in Ascended Heroes showcase special illustrations and Japanese attack names for Froslass, Eelektross, Diancie, Gengar, Scrafty, Hawlucha, and Dagonite. Several of these characters also appeared in last year's Japanese release, creating a fun parallel chase for collectors looking to pair the Japanese and English versions.

Mega Gengar EX Mega Attack Rare English and Japanese | Card Ladder

God Packs are Back!

As videos of fans ripping Ascended Heroes flood social media, it was confirmed that God Packs are back. Seeing a Mega Attack rare as the first card is a dead giveaway. After that first Mega Attack Art Rare, the remaining cards include other Full Art Rares and Ex Art Rares. Watching Pokémon fans open these packs has been especially entertaining, as the collectors' genuine enjoyment is on full display.

Will this be the Best Pokemon Product of the Year?

With a massive checklist and a passionate fan base eager to rip packs, Ascended Heroes is poised to keep Pokémon collectors busy through the early part of 2026. Unlike many sets that revolve around just one or two key chase cards, this release appears to feature at least nine major chase card targets. Could Ascended Heroes become the next Pokémon "set of the year," following in the footsteps of 151 (2023), Surging Sparks (2024), and Prismatic (2025)? Only time and the pull rate of the chase cards will determine whether it earns this title among collectors.

TOP TRENDING COLLECTIBLES ARTICLES: