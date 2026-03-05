A signed 1951 Bowman Mickey Mantle rookie card sold for $451,400 at Heritage Auctions on February 28, 2026, setting a new record for a Mantle autograph on his rookie card. The PSA 2 example carried a perfect Auto 10 grade combining Mantle’s only rookie card with a unique autograph style collectors almost never see.

The Appeal of a Period-Signed Mantle

Card Ladder

One of the biggest factors behind the record price is that the card was period signed, meaning Mantle signed it during the early years of his career rather than decades later at a card show.

Mantle’s autograph evolved dramatically throughout his life. Early signatures from the early 1950s tend to look more plain and closer to a standard everyday signature. This is noticeably different from the more recognizable style collectors became familiar with later in his career. His later autograph is more stylish and looping, with his signature “half moon” M’s.

This Mickey Mantle signature, with the fancy “half moon” M’s, is the autograph style most people recognize. | Author's PC

In the case of this record breaking auto, the signature appears to fall somewhere in between the early and late Mantle autographs. It looks quite childlike, like a middle schooler learning cursive for the first time. It is a transitional look that suggests the card was signed sometime around 1956 when Mantle’s autograph was evolving into the signature we recognize today.

A 1933 Goudey Babe Ruth Breaks the Vintage On-Card Auto Record

This signed Babe Ruth card recently sold and is the most valuable signed vintage baseball card of all time. | Card Ladder

A 1933 Goudey Babe Ruth signed vintage card sold for $1,464,001 on February 21st. This is the highest ever public sale of a signed vintage card. That price easily surpassed the previous high sale for a signed vintage Ruth card, when another 1933 Goudey Babe Ruth went for $761,100 in 2021. It also topped the most recent benchmark for any signed vintage card, when a signed 1952 Topps Mickey Mantle sold for $1,067,500 in August 2025.

Recent auction results show just how strong this market has become. High end cards featuring legendary players continue to bring in massive prices. One example is the rising value of signed 1950 Bowman cards of Jackie Robinson. In March 2022, a signed 1950 Bowman Robinson graded PSA 5 with an Auto 8 sold for $52,937. Just a few years later, another signed example graded PSA 3 with a PSA Auto 9 sold for $134,200 in January 2026. The dramatic jump between those sales highlights how quickly demand for authenticated autographs on iconic vintage cards has grown.

Card Ladder

Another notable recent sale involves a signed 1948 Swell Sport Thrills card of Jackie Robinson, which sold for $207,400 in December 2025. Sales like this continue to reinforce the growing demand for signed cards of baseball’s most iconic legends.

Signed Vintage Cards are Extremely Rare

PSA

Both Babe Ruth and Mickey Mantle were known for signing large numbers of autographs during their lifetimes. Ruth is believed to have signed hundreds of thousands of items, while Mantle signed extensively at collector events later in his life. However, neither player regularly signed baseball cards, which makes authentic vintage on card autographs extremely difficult to find today.

That rarity becomes clear when looking at population data. PSA has graded over 1,600 examples of the famous 1952 Topps Mantle, yet only 17 signed versions have been authenticated. The same trend appears in the 1933 Goudey set, where more than 110,000 cards have been graded but only about 2,100 signed examples from the entire set exist, including just four autographed copies of the iconic yellow #53 Ruth.

Because of this extreme scarcity, collectors have increasingly gravitated toward signed vintage cards in recent years. These cards combine two of the hobby’s most desirable elements: historically significant cards and authentic signatures from legendary players.