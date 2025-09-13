Aaron Judge Passes Joe DiMaggio in Style With Career HR No. 362 Over the Monster at Fenway
If you’re going to make history, you might as well do it in style.
On Friday, Yankees slugger Aaron Judge took over sole possession of fourth place on the franchise’s all-time home run list, breaking a tie with legend Joe DiMaggio with career dinger No. 362. Judge had just matched DiMaggio yesterday, with two home runs against the Tigers.
Facing off against the Red Sox on Friday, Judge decided to one-up himself in terms of showmanship, smashing his tie-breaking home run all the way over the Green Monster and out of Fenway Park.
Look at this tater.
And here it is from the ump cam. Delightful.
Judge currently sits at 362 home runs in pinstripes. The only three players in front of him are all legends—Lou Gerhig (493), Mickey Mantle (536) and Babe Ruth (659).
While it might take a while for Judge to jump up to the next spot on the list, we’re undoubtedly in for plenty more unbelievable highlights between now and then.