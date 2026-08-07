With the release of Topps Chrome Update Basketball, the highly anticipated Cooper Flagg Debut Patch one-of-one is now live and will be found in a pack of Chrome Update. Since Topps debuted these patch cards in the 2023 Topps Chrome Update Baseball set, the hobby has taken notice, and these debut patches continue to be some of the most talked-about and sought-after modern cards.

Just like their baseball counterparts, these debut patches were worn by 99 different players who made their NBA debut in the 2025-2026 NBA season. Of these 99 cards, 93 were autographed, and their redemption cards were inserted into packs. Six of the 99 feature only the debut patch and lack an autograph because multiple players have exclusive autograph deals with other card companies. The six include: Philadelphia 76ers rookie VJ Edgecombe, who was one of the league's top rookies this past season.

Bounties, Bounties, Bounties, So Many Bounties

The Flagg Debut patch card has been a focal point in the hobby for months since it was announced that the card would be included in Topps' first Chrome Update Basketball release. With the massive amount of attention on one single card, then come the bounties. Bounties, which in the hobby amount to massive million dollar and some multi-million dollar offers for the card once it is pulled. Most of these bounties have come from hobby influencers like Blez and other content creator/internet personalities.

On Thursday, Flagg's team, the Dallas Mavericks, joined the mix with a massive offer for the future owner of the card. The Mavericks' offer, titled 1 of 1 for 32, includes the following: 2 Lower Level season tickets for 32 years, a signed Cooper Flagg game-worn jersey, a postgame photo with Flagg, a private photo shoot with the NBA Rookie of the Year and the Larry O'Brien Trophy, a VIP tour of the Mavs practice facility and the Mavs home arena. They will also provide a VIP experience at the Mavs road game in Boston, which includes airfare, hotel, and game tickets for the Mavs/Celtics game.

How Big of an Impact will the NBA Debut Patches Make?

2026 Topps Chrome Update Cooper Flagg NBA Debut Patch Autograph 1/1 | Topps

Topps has hit gold with its inclusion of Debut patches starting in 2023 Topps Chrome Update Baseball. Having included these patch cards in packs for 3 straight seasons, it has become one of the most collectible sets in the hobby. And with its inclusion in basketball products, Topps looks to continue the positive momentum it created with baseball.

The debut patches and autographs on these cards aren't what make these cards so special. It's the stories that come with the cards that make them stand out. From million-dollar bounties to parents and family members of players using social media to locate and purchase their child/family member's card, the stories are part of what makes these cards so special. Will this trend continue with Topps Basketball's version of the Debut patch, based on the bounties and attention of the Flagg card? It looks like the answer is yes; the hobby loves the Debut Patches.