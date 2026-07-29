Everything Collectors Need to Know About The 2026 National's Exclusive Trading Cards

Collectors coming to the 2026 National will be looking for grails, GOATs, and other cards to add to their personal collections. One of the highlights of each year's National is the exclusive cards that are available only at the National. Whether it's Upper Deck, Topps, Wild Card, or Panini, collectors look forward each year to seeing what new and innovative options are available in promo packs at The National.

NSCC exclusive cards come in a wide range of offerings. As collectors descend on the event, many will be looking to be among the first to grab these promo packs, which feature athletes from across the landscape of professional and collegiate sports.

2026 Topps NSCC Collection

Topps will be releasing The National Collection featuring cards from MLB, NBA, NFL, WWE, Star Wars, and UEFA, all featuring the official NSCC logo. Collectors will be looking for exclusive SSPs, and this year Topps introduced an exclusive NSCC Refractor that is numbered to /26.

FIRST LOOK: The 2026 NSCC Collection arrives this week at the Donald E. Stephens Convention Center!



Look for exclusive cards from all your favorite sports, autographs, and SSPs through a brand-new daily entry process at The National.



Learn more here: https://t.co/s8tMvYLunF pic.twitter.com/oerteIMRRd — Topps (@Topps) July 28, 2026

2026 Panini Gold & Silver Packs

2026 Panini 2026 National Silver Pack | P. Arvin Parker

Panini Silver and Gold packs are always a hot commodity during the week of the National. Returning this year with numbered cards, autographs, and cards from athletes across professional and collegiate sports, these promo packs offer a wide range of options for collectors. From base cards of rising stars like Oliva Miles or 1/1 grails of Lionel Messi, Panini Silver and Gold Packs deliver the excitement collectors look forward to each year.

Upper Deck NSCC Black Packs

Nick Lardis 2026 NSCC Upper Deck Hot Prospects Autograph | P. Arvin Parker

Upper Deck will be providing the hockey portion of the NSCC exclusives. The 2026 Upper Deck NSCC Black Packs will contain Hot Prospects Autographs, memorabilia, and rookie cards of all of hockey's biggest stars. Upper Deck will also bring some of the NHL's newest draft picks to the NSCC to meet fans and talk about the hobby. This includes No. 1 overall pick Gavin McKenna, who will be making an appearance to meet fans and promote his exclusive trading cards.

Wild Card ESPN Promo Packs

Wild Card ESPN Promo Pack 2026 NSCC | P. Arvin Parker

Wild Card and ESPN partnered up for their Promotional Packs this year, and they differ from the other card companies in that there is no drop or additional product to purchase; collectors can buy these promo packs directly from Wild Card at their booth. Wild Card is also offering the opportunity to win other packs with the purchase of these promo packs at their booth, including rare 1/1 Mega autographs.

Can't Make to the NSCC? You can still get the cards and packs.

DCSports87 will be offering same-day eBay listings for 2026 NSCC exclusive cards. This service gives collectors the chance to get their cards live on eBay first. Running as 5-day auctions, these listings allow collectors who are unable to travel to Chicago for The National the opportunity to access cards from home.