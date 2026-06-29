2025-26 Topps Chrome Update Basketball Pre-Order Details and Early Look

Topps recently revealed details about an upcoming release that many in the hobby have been awaiting: 2025-26 Topps Chrome Update Basketball. The product will contain the typical flair of a Chrome release, along with some unique chase elements. With the product centered on this past season's rookie class, it will surely be in strong demand within the hobby.

While it is still early, and more information will likely trickle out closer to release, some key facts about the product are known. This release looks to build on the momentum that Topps Chrome Basketball created.

Here is what collectors need to know about when the product will be up for pre-order, as well as an early look at the release.

2025-26 Topps Chrome Update Basketball Pre-Order Details

Pre-orders for the release will take place on Tuesday, July 7th, on the Topps website. A time has not yet been announced, but pre-orders will typically start at 12 PM EST. However, this time may change if there are multiple releases on the same day. At the moment, this is the only product slated for the day. Similarly, exact box details and pricing have not yet been announced. Collectors should expect this information either the day before release or over the upcoming holiday weekend.

2025-26 Topps Chrome Update Basketball Victor Wembanyama Orange Refractor Autograph | Topps Hoops via Instagram

This marks the first time the Basketball hobby is getting a Chrome Update release, a milestone moment.

Topps Gives Collectors an Early Look at the Product

In the preview images that were released by Topps, collectors can already get a sense of what the product has to offer. A prime example of this is that Luka Doncic will have a card in the set, marking his first Topps Chrome card. The Superfractor version has him spinning a basketball on his hands while wearing his Lakers jersey. Collectors will be eager just to find the base version of the card, as any player's first Topps Chrome card is a key card to collect.

2025-26 Topps Chrome Update Basketball Luka Doncic Superfractor | Topps Hoops via Instagram

The Alter Egos insert sparked interest when it was included in the Baseball version of Chrome Update, and it is now making its way to the Basketball side. These short-printed inserts have players characterized as comic book superheroes, with their "alter ego" being their superhero name. These are cards that have some very strong eye appeal, and the top chase out of this insert set might just be the Cooper Flagg card, or the "Maine Event".

2025-26 Topps Chrome Update Basketball Cooper Flagg Alter Egos SP Insert | Topps Hoops via Instagram

With the 2025-26 rookie class being on display once again, autographs will be sought after by collectors. Kon Knueppel will be one of those names, and a preview image of his Gold Refractor Autograph is pictured below. It has Knueppel shooting what looks to be a three-point shot, which he excelled in during his rookie season. The autograph also appears to be on card, which is always an added bonus.

2025-26 Topps Chrome Update Basketball Kon Knueppel Gold Refractor Autograph | Topps Hoops via Instagram

The Fanatical insert makes it's way to the product as well, which has a unique design. It has a nearly full picture of the player with a background of fans. The parallels are very clean in their design, as the background is completely taken over by the type of parallel. For example, a Black Parallel will have an entirely black background. These cards will be tough pulls, especially in parallel form.

2025-26 Topps Chrome Update Basketball LeBron James Fanatical Black Refractor Insert | Topps Hoops via Instagram

2025-26 Topps Chrome Update Basketball might just be one of the most anticipated products within the basketball hobby since Topps got the license back. Pre-orders will begin on July 7th on the Topps website. More information will be revealed as the release date gets closer, so collectors should stay tuned.