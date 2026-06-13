There can be some debate in the hobby over whether unlicensed cards are a good or a bad thing. In some cases, they can hold their value. In other cases, they sell for a fraction of the price of licensed cards. A good example of this comes with the 2024 NFL Quarterback class. Their Chrome rookie autos were unlicensed, and their 2025 Topps Chrome autographs, in some cases, sell for more. Panini recently released two unlicensed Basketball products, and they have some interesting elements to them. The major question is: how are the cards selling on the open market?

Here is a look at how Panini's latest two products are selling using recent eBay sales as a reference point.

2025-26 Donruss Basketball Sales Show A Mix of A Positive and Down Market

It would not be a fair assessment to measure the 2025/26 Donruss Basketball release against the prior year, as licensed cards sell for more money - that is just a given. The more interesting note would be which cards are selling well, and how the product is performing as a whole. For 2025-26 Donruss Basketball, the market appears a bit hesitant about singles. Certain cards have sold well, such as a VJ Edgecombe Cracked Ice Autograph /25 for $485. Edgecombe is arguably the top chase in the product, as he has an exclusive autograph deal with Panini.

25-26 Donruss Basketball VJ Edgecombe Cracked Ice Auto /25 | eBay

The price of hobby boxes has been rising throughout the hobby, but Donruss Basketball is a bit of an exception. A lot of two boxes recently sold for $381, averaging $190 a box. For a product that comes with three autographs, this can offer exceptional value. It is also good to see some products selling for under $200 within the hobby, as this can allow a variety of collectors to get their hands on wax. While it may show collectors are not as hyped about the product, it has its place within the hobby.

2025/26 Donruss Basketball Hobby Boxes | eBay

The unlicensed bug has bitten some recent 2025-26 Donruss sales, most notably on a Bernard King Cracked Ice Autograph /25. Now, the Edgecombe went for $485. The King sold for an astounding $0.99 plus shipping. For a Hall of Fame player, it is a value buy for sure, but this sale shows perfectly that unlicensed cards will not get the same respect as licensed ones.

2025-26 Donruss Basketball Bernard King Cracked Ice Auto /25 | eBay

2025-26 Signature Series Basketball Looks To Be Holding Value Amongst Rookies

A silver lining here is that Panini's second unlicensed release is holding value a bit better. Signature Series Basketball focuses on the autographs, which is a good thing in the collecting world. The exclusive rookie autograph chases have been selling well, with a Tre Johnson RPA selling for just shy of $200.

2025-26 Panini Signature Series Basketball Tre Johnson RPA /25 | eBay

The most expensive sale recently was a Kaboom SP of Azzi Fudd, the #1 pick in the WNBA draft. The NIL cards are perhaps one of the more enticing things about the release, as these are the first cards of some of these players. Fudd's Kaboom sold for $543.

2025-26 Panini Signature Series Basketball Azzi Fudd Kaboom SP | eBay

Cracked Ice autographs also appear to be holding some value from the release, even among retired players. A Jeremy Lin Cracked Ice Autograph out of 25 managed to sell for $300.

2025-26 Panini Signature Series Basketball Jeremy Lin Cracked Ice Autograph | eBay

While some collectors may not be intrigued by unlicensed releases, there is still some value to be had. Yes, there will be cases where cards will not sell for as much as they should, but there are cases where value is held. 2025-26 Donruss Basketball might be a bit soft in the market, but 2025-26 Signature Series Basketball is doing better than anticipated thanks to the patch autos and NIL chases.

Panini's first excursion into unlicensed Basketball releases could offer a nice value rip and could provide a nice card for one's personal collection.