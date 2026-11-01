4 Iconic Rookie Stars Cards From 1963 Topps Baseball

When it comes to the 1963 Topps Baseball set, there is no doubt that names like Pete Rose and Willie Stargell dominate hobby-centric discussions; however, they aren't the only two names that made waves from such a perspective.

In this article, I wanted to take a closer look at several of the year's iconic "Rookie Stars" cards that were also included in this set. I'll dive into the hobby markets for Dave McNally (Card No. 562), Dave DeBusschere (Card No. 54), Ray Culp (Card No. 29), and Steve Dalkowski (Card No. 496). We'll be examining each card's highest recorded sale while also highlighting PSA populations of the higher-graded cards.

Dave McNally (Orioles) - "1963 Rookie Stars" Card No. 562

1963 Topps Dave McNally Card No. 562 (PSA 10) | https://app.cardladder.com/sales-history?sort=price&direction=desc&q=1963%20Topps%20Dave%20McNally%20PSA%2010&saleId=ebay-266292651080

This card features Dave McNally alongside fellow pitchers Randy Cardinal, Don Rowe, and Ken Rowe. From a value perspective, the raw version of this card generally sells for $15-$30, while its graded counterparts offer much more attractive value. From a graded perspective, there are 3 PSA 10s, followed by 29 PSA 9s, and 181 PSA 8s.

According to Card Ladder, the highest public sale of a PSA 10 occurred on June 15, 2023, and was sold for $4,838 via eBay.

Dave DeBusschere (White Sox) - "1963 Rookie Stars" Card No. 54

1963 Topps Dave Debusschere Card No. 54 (PSA 9) | https://app.cardladder.com/sales-history?sort=price&direction=desc&q=1963%20Topps%20Dave%20DeBusschere%20PSA%209&saleId=ebay-365195498657

This card features Dave DeBusschere alongside fellow pitchers Jack Cullen, Henry Fanok, and outfielder Nelson Mathews. From a value perspective, the raw version of this card generally sells for $5-$10, while its graded counterparts offer much more attractive value. From a graded perspective, there are no PSA 10s; however, there are just 9 PSA 9s and 128 PSA 8s.

According to Card Ladder, the highest public sale of a PSA 9 occurred on November 3, 2024, and was sold for $1,130 via eBay.

Ray Culp (Phillies) - "1963 Rookie Stars" Card No. 29

1963 Topps Ray Culp Card No. 29 (PSA 9) | https://app.cardladder.com/sales-history?sort=price&direction=desc&q=1963%20Topps%20%2329&saleId=ebay-255848932268

This card features Ray Culp alongside fellow pitchers Sammy Ellis, John Boozer, and catcher Jesse Gonder. From a value perspective, the raw version of this card generally sells for $3-$8, while its graded counterparts offer much more attractive value. From a graded perspective, there are no PSA 10s; however, there are just 7 PSA 9s and 90 PSA 8s.

According to CardLadder, the highest public sale of a PSA 9 occurred on February 7, 2021, and was sold for $1,582 via eBay.

Steve Dalkowski (Orioles) - "1963 Rookie Stars" Card No.496

1963 Topps Steve Dalkowski Card No. 496 (PSA 9) | https://www.psacard.com/spec/psa/184572?g=9

This card features Steve Dalkowski alongside fellow pitchers Fred Newman, Carl Bouldin, and Jack Smith. From a value perspective, the raw version of this card generally sells for $7-$15, while its graded counterparts offer much more attractive value. From a graded perspective, there are no PSA 10s; however, there are just 3 PSA 9s and 76 PSA 8s.

According to CardLadder, the highest public sale of a PSA 9 occurred on January 19, 2025, and was sold for $3,383 via eBay.