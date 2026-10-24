Sportsbook Insiders: Oddsmakers Adjust Rams' Ranking; Are They Still Viewed as a Playoff Team?

The Los Angeles Rams entered the 2026 NFL season as significant favorites to win Super Bowl 61, and for good reason. They were bringing back the majority of their roster from a year ago, including the reigning league MVP, and they also went out and got the Defensive Player of the Year, Myles Garrett, while also convincing Aaron Donald to come out of retirement.

There's still plenty of football left to be played, and the Rams have time to right their wrongs, but after falling to 2-4 with a loss as double-digit favorites to the Arizona Cardinals, the sportsbooks are finally starting to change their tune about this team.

Fanatics Sportsbook has dropped its odds to +1100 to win the Super Bowl, which is fifth on the odds list behind the 49ers (+550), Bills (+700), Chiefs (+800), and Ravens (+950).

Ty Gour, a Sports Trader at Fanatics, talked about the shift in their odds.

"Last week's loss was a bankable win that they really should've had and didn't, especially at home to a Cardinals team that didn't score a touchdown. They dropped from the clear No. 2 to the No. 6 range for us. We're not writing them off just yet, despite the loss of Davante Adams, just because their schedule does get a lot easier."

There's still hope for the Rams, but as Gour points out, another loss to a bad team could begin the spell that ends the Rams' hopes of a championship.

"The Rams seem like one of those teams where they just need to get in and figure it out from there. However, if they have another slip-up, it could be the death knell for their season, so they're skating on thin ice.

The Rams can improve their playoff chances in a hurry if they string together a few wins, but as Christian Cipollini, a Senior Trading Manager at BetMGM points out, winning your division is a huge step in a Super Bowl run, and a 2-4 start in a division that includes the 6-0 San Francisco 49ers has Los Angeles hoping for a wild card spot at best.

"One of the most important things in the NFL is having the 1 seed and a bye. At 2-4 and with a 6-0 team in your division, it is very unlikely to get the 1 seed now. They’re still rated as a very good team, but they put themselves in a hole to start.

The Rams will look to get back on track on Sunday when they head to Las Vegas to face the Raiders. The Rams are currently set as 4.5-point favorites.

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