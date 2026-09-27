Top 5 Football Card Sales of the Week Led By Tom Brady and Patrick Mahomes

We continue our weekly offering of the Top 5 Football Card Sales of the Week.

Last week's anlaysis saw saw a mix of top players across our list including Caleb Williams, TB12, Walter Payton, Mahomes, and Peyton Manning.

This week, we see some familiar faces on our list and If you like GOAT cards, NFL QB's, Tom Brady, Patrick Mahomes, or just like keeping your eye on what cards are going for top dollar, you have come to the right place.

5. 2015 Panini National Treasures Tremendous Treasures NFL Shield Patch 1/1 Tom Brady BGS Authentic

2015 Panini National Treasures Tremendous Treasures NFL Shield Patch 1/1 Tom Brady BGS Authentic | Card Ladder

Sale Details: Sold for $244,000 on September 26, 2026 through Goldin Auctions.

We start our list with a card that features a game-worn NFL patch from one of the game's best, and a player who many consider the GOAT. Mr. Thomas Edward Patrick Brady Jr. is on this 2015 card which features his picture in his silver Patriot's helmet peaking over the top of the NFL shield from his game jersey.

4. 2017 Panini National Treasures Patch Auto Holo Gold /10 Patrick Mahomes II BGS 9.5

2017 Panini National Treasures Patch Auto Holo Gold /10 Patrick Mahomes II BGS 9.5 | Card Ladder

Sale Details: Sold for $292,800 on September 19, 2026 through Goldin Auctions.

Ladies and gentlemen, Patty Mahomes is in the house and it feels very appropriate to have him on this list and taking over the torch from Tom Brady, at the #4 spot this week.



The Patrick Mahomes II card featured here (as seen above) has the three-time Super Bowl winning quarterback pictured in all red and looking straight ahead. A perfect signature in blue is below him and the jersey patch is on the right side of the card.

3) 2000 SP Authentic Auto /1250 Tom Brady PSA 10/ Auto 10

2000 SP Authentic Auto /1250 Tom Brady PSA 10/ Auto 10 | Card Ladder

Sale Details: Sold for $300,000 on September 25, 2026 via Fanatics Premier auction.

Coming in at number three, we have a Tom Brady rookie card featuring the player on an SP Authentic card with his autograph and numbered out-of-1250.



It has been fun to keep track of the rookie card sales featuring Tom Brady, including other versions like his Fleer Showcase, which hit a record high back in June.

2) 2006 Topps Finest Superfractor 1/1 Tom Brady PSA 10

2006 Topps Finest Superfractor 1/1 Tom Brady PSA 10 | Card Ladder

Sale Details: Sold for $336,000 on September 25, 2026 through Fanatics Premier auction.

The penultimate card on this week's list is one that features Tom Brady, and this time on a 1-of-1 card from 2006 Topps Fiinest, a Superfractor, in a PSA 10 slab.



A very rare, beautiful, and pristine card featuring Mr. Brady all of which add up to this card selling for more than a 1/3 of a million dollars on September 25 ,2026.

1) 2000 Playoff Contenders Championship Ticket Auto Tom Brady BAS 8.5/ Auto 9

2000 Playoff Contenders Championship Ticket Auto Tom Brady BGS 8.5/ Auto 9. Sold for $408,000 on September 25, 2026. | Card Ladder

Sale Details: Sold for $408,000 on September 25, 2026 through Fanatics Premier auction.

As if holding 3 spots on our Top 5 List wasn't enough, Tom Brady comes back again and reigns supreme. Tommy takes the top spot on our list with a sale of his 2000 Playoff Contenders Championship Ticket numbered out-of-100.



This rookie card featuring Brady is a fantastic piece of history and is only made better with the player's autograph.

Sunday, February 5, 2017 Houston, TX The New England Patriots vs The Atlanta Falcon at Super Bowl LI, NRG Stadium, Houston, TX Tom Brady celebrates with the Lombardi Trophy after the game. The Providence Journal / Bob Breidenbach | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

There you have it, another fun-filled look at the Top 5 Football Cards of the week. In order to get this to you on NFL Sunday, there may be other sales that come through after publishing, and if so, we will be sure to bring those to you next time. For now, enjoy the 3rd week of the 2026 NFL Football Season!