Chasing Shohei Ohtani Topps Kings or Aces card series with valuations skyrocketing

Shohei Ohtani arrived from the Nippon Professional Baseball Organization in 2018 with a bang.



He immediately started his dominant MLB run with the Angels, pitching and hitting. He hit 22 home runs and had a 4-2 record inten starts on the mound. Ohtani won the Rookie of the Year Award with the Angels and give the team hope that they found a superstar to pair with Mike Trout that would generate a Angels' playoff run in the future.



But the Angels never excelled with the Ohtani and Trout combo. Both players would, however, find success in the Hobby, and Ohtani would later leave in free agency to find success with the Dodgers.

Sep 23, 2026; Los Angeles, California, USA; Los Angeles Dodgers pitcher Shohei Ohtani (17) celebrates a single in the first inning against the San Diego Padres at Dodger Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Topps Introduces the All Aces Insert

Topps introduced the All Aces insert in 2023 in Topps Series Two, with odds of pulling one 1 out of every 32 packs. The insert was selling for $10-$20 a card in early 2025 but then quickly rose to $300 raw and roughly $1,000 in a PSA 10.



Topps then did something that would change the All Aces inserts forever. They made the insert a Super Short Print (SSP), and they included hitters, introducing the All Kings, both in 2025 Topps Series One.



We have a rare opportunity to see which insert does better in the hobby since we have one player who has an Aces and a Kings SSP in both sets.

2025 Topps All Aces Shohei Ohtani

PSA

The highest sale for a PSA 10 2025 All Aces Ohtani card was $10,036 on Apr 2, 2026.



The picture on the card showcases Ohtani warming up in a Dodgers hoodie. Ohtani has been shut down for two seasons on the mound to heal from surgeries. Once with the Dodgers and once with the Angels.



He has rarely completed a full season on the mound; he will get shut down and then come back for the playoffs. In 2022, he went 15-9 and was fourth on the CY Young list. The odds of pulling an All Aces SSP were 1 in every 1,167 hobby packs.

2025 Topps All Kings Shohei Ohtani

PSA

Ohtani has had tremendous success as a hitter; this is the big reason why he gets shut down on the mound. A team can't lose his bat in the lineup; he has won four MVP awards, two with the Angels and two with the Dodgers. He hit 50 home runs and stole 50 bases in a single season, the only player to do so.



The All Kings SSP's highest sale in a PSA 10 was $43,200 on Aug 30, 2026.



The odds of pulling this SSP are 1 in every 9,235 hobby packs. The odds being much higher than the All Aces are most likely the biggest reason they sell for a lot more.

2026 Topps All Aces Shohei Ohtani

PSA

2026, the chase for All Aces becomes a lot tougher with odds of pulling skyrocketing to 1 in every 13,836 hobby packs.



The highest sale for the All Aces Ohtani card, graded a ten by PSA, is $33,000 on May 14, 2026.

2026 Topps All Kings Shohei Ohtani

PSA

This is the true indicator that the All Kings SSP is more valuable than the All Aces SSP, with odds of pulling being 1 in every 9,235 hobby packs, much better odds than the All Aces in 2026.



The highest sale of a PSA 10 Ohtani All Kings card is $48,000 on Aug 8, 2026.