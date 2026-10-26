The first set of games from the 2026-27 NBA season have wrapped up, and for every kind of fan there's been a ton of information to take in. From established superstars having shocking performances to new players having their "welcome to the league" moments, basketball is truly back.

Before the pre-season games began, we released a list of rookies to watch in terms of collecting. With most of them having two or three professional games under their belts, here's an updated list from the first week of action.

Tier 0 - Yaxel Lendeborg

Oct 21, 2026; Los Angeles, California, USA; Los Angeles Lakers guard Luka Doncic (77) drives to the basket against Golden State Warriors forward Yaxel Lendeborg (1) in the first half at Crypto.com Arena. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Of every rookie in the 2026 draft class, Yaxel Lendeborg has had the most social media attention after one week of play. He got chippy with Luka Dončić in his professional debut when the Warriors took on the Lakers, and despite the final outcome of the game, lots of eyes were opened.

Lendeborg played significantly better in his next two games, dropping an 18-point, 13-rebound double-double against Memphis and flirting with a 30-point game after finishing with 26 points and nine rebounds against Phoenix.

Overall, Lendeborg is proving to be an exceptional talent and an important piece of the Golden State Warriors' roster. People may be divided over his verbal exchanges with Luka, but either way, he's been backing up the talk on the floor.

Tier 1 - The Top Peformers

Oct 24, 2026; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Chicago Bulls forward Caleb Wilson (8) reacts against the Washington Wizards during the second half at United Center. Mandatory Credit: Patrick Gorski-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Moving into the main part of the list, based purely on what they've shown on the court, here are the two best-performing rookies of the opening week.

Cameron Boozer, the No. 3 pick, currently leads the rankings with averages of 16.0 PPG, 12.0 RPG, and 5.5 APG. His rebound and assist numbers lead all rookies, while his scoring takes a step back, yet is still enough to land inside the top five of his class.

Caleb Wilson, on the other hand, has been an absolute scoring machine. His 22.3 PPG is only second to Daniel Acuff Jr's 22.5, but he's already hit the 30-point mark in the Bulls' game against the Wizards. That same night, Wilson logged his first double-double with 14 rebounds to accompany his elite scoring.

2025 Bowman Chrome University Sapphire Padparadscha Cameron Boozer RC Auto 1/1 PSA 10 | CardLadder

Prices for these two prospects have steadily increased, especially in Cameron Boozer's high-end market. This Padparadscha 1/1 from 2025 Bowman Chrome U Sapphire just sold for $18,300, becoming his most valuable card to date.

Tier 2 - Stat Demons

Oct 25, 2026; Sacramento, California, USA; Sacramento Kings guard Darius Acuff Jr. (5) looks to pass the ball against the Memphis Grizzlies during the third quarter at Golden 1 Center. Mandatory Credit: Dennis Lee-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

This tier is reserved for players who excel in just one stat, as opposed to solid contributions across the board. Nonetheless, they're still exceptional and have plenty of upside.

First up is the current rookie PPG leader, Darius Acuff Jr. His efficiency numbers leave a lot to be desired, but there's no doubt he can get buckets. Acuff Jr. scored 33 points in just his second professional NBA game, which is the most of any rookie so far.

None of Acuff Jr's most expensive cards were sold after the season opener or even in the month of October, which indicates a relatively calm market compared to that of Boozer or Wilson. On top of that, his cards are generally more affordable even in the higher tiers, with the biggest pieces mostly ranging in the low-$1000s.

Trevon Brazile 2024 Prizm Draft Picks Red Shimmer FOTL /11 PSA 10 | CardLadder

Trevon Brazile has the second-best RPG split of the 2026 rookie class at 10.5 RPG, behind only Cameron Boozer. Granted, the Denver Nuggets have only played two games, but that small sample size has shown glimpses of what the Arkansas alum can accomplish.

As a second-round pick, the spotlight was way off him early on and during pre-season talks. As a result, he's currently one of the best players to collect when prospecting in an affordable market and with what looks like a ton of upside. The card featured above is Brazile's second-most valuable collectible, and it sold for only $600 yesterday.

Tier 3 - Worth A Look

Oct 25, 2026; Salt Lake City, Utah, USA; Utah Jazz guard Darryn Peterson (22) drives against Los Angeles Lakers forward Jake LaRavia (12) during the second half at Delta Center. Mandatory Credit: Rob Gray-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Darryn Peterson was taken second overall by the Utah Jazz in the 2026 NBA Draft, and in our original pre-season rookie watch, he was in Tier 1 alongside both Cameron Boozer and AJ Dybantsa. What we've seen from his first three games, however, has been below expectations.

With 12.0 PPG, 3.5 RPG, and 2.0 APG splits, the numbers haven't been spectacular and are well below what the #2 pick should be able to do. Peterson's only double-digit scoring output came in Utah's victory against New Orleans, but in both losses to the Grizzlies and Lakers, he's strugged to get past single digits.

2025 Bowman Chrome Refractor Darryn Peterson ROOKIE AUTO /499 #CPA-DP CGC AUTH | CardLadder

Peterson's card market has been pretty stagnant, and this card shows it. Only $126 was paid for this /499 on-card auto from 2025-26 Bowman Chrome U, which is pretty comparable in price to some of Boozer's non-auto numbered parallels from college.

Keaton Wagler is the second rookie in this tier, and the best way to describe why is that he's been good, but nothing truly stands out.

2026 Topps Now #KWAG Keaton Wagler Rookie Draft Day 1st Auto LA Clippers l 1/1 | CardLadder

Despite being a top-five pick in the draft, his card market has been quiet, with the exception of his first autographed card, which fetched $7,750 two months ago. This makes Wagler a relatively low-risk choice for collectors, especially if your favorite team is the Los Angeles Clippers.

Tier 4 - Need More Minutes

Oct 16, 2026; Dallas, Texas, USA; Dallas Mavericks forward Sergio de Larrea (55) looks on during the game between the Mavericks and the Hawks at American Airlines Center. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Sergio de Larrea is the absolute definition of a rookie who needs more minutes. He played seven minutes against the Houston Rockets and less than 60 seconds against the Indiana Pacers, scoring zero points in both games.

When the Dallas Mavericks faced off against the San Antonio Spurs, de Larrea went off. He put up 21 points in 33 minutes on a 60% FGP, pulling his career averages way up. The first two games were definitely not indicators of anything he could achieve, when it's clear that the only thing he needed to shine was an increased role.

PSA 10 2025-26 Bowman Chrome Basketball Brayden Burries Firefractor Auto 3/3 | CardLadder

Brayden Burries is another young talent who needs more minutes. He scored 12 points and pulled down five rebounds in just 16 minutes against Washington, and three days later, he had 10 points and 5 rebounds in 17 minutes against the 76ers.

Both Burries and de Larrea are incredibly affordable players to collect as of writing, with a card market similar to that of Keaton Wagler's. They've shown a lot of promise in the limited playing time they've been given so far, and they're worth taking a chance on from a collector's perspective.

Tier 5 - AJ Dybantsa

Oct 12, 2026; Washington, District of Columbia, USA; Washington Wizards forward AJ Dybantsa (4) dunks the ball as Brooklyn Nets guard Egor Demin (8) looks on in the second half at Capital One Arena. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

AJ Dybantsa isn't down here because he's not worth collecting; he's down here because he's the only major prospect who hasn't played yet due to an ankle sprain.

That said, Dybantsa's card market is still hot, especially considering that his injury isn't anything too serious that would keep him out for a prolonged period of time.

2025 Bowman Chrome Superfractor AJ Dybantsa ROOKIE 1/1 #BCP-1 PSA 8 NM-MT | CardLadder

That being said, the fact that Dybantsa's already missing games can be a bit of a turnoff for collectors who are worried about his future health.

A rookie card market that stays healthy and rising despite zero professional games played can become a double-edged sword. Prospecting in the Hobby is already hard enough, and it just so happens that injuries are a crucial part of the decision-making process when it comes to collecting.