Caleb Wilson is one of the hottest prospects in all of college basketball, and for good reason. Before a season-ending hand fracture cut his 2025-26 season with the UNC Tar Heels short, he logged true superstar numbers at 19.8 PPG, 9.4 RPG, and shot a massive 57.8% from the field.

Having only finished one year of collegiate basketball, Wilson declared for the 2026 NBA Draft, where he's been a consistent name in mock drafts as a top-five pick. With the big day less than 24 hours away, let's take a look at some of the best card sales for one of the best young prospects in basketball.

2025 Caleb Wilson Bowman U Now 1/1 Foilfractor #42

2025 Caleb Wilson Bowman U Now 1/1 Foilfractor | CardLadder

It's pretty rare to see the most valuable card of a top prospect come from Bowman U Now, but such is the case for Caleb Wilson.

His 1/1 Foilfractor showing his accomplishment as the first UNC freshman to ever score 20 or more points in six consecutive games sold last March for $5,500. This card is Wilson's top sale ever, but not by a wide margin.

2025 Topps Chrome McDonald's Billboard Ink Superfractor Caleb Wilson Auto 1/1

2025 Topps Chrome McDonald's Billboard Ink Superfractor Caleb Wilson Auto 1/1 | CardLadder

If you honestly ask a lot of people which of the two top Caleb Wilson card sales they'd rather own, most of them would answer the one in the #2 spot.

Coming from Topps Chrome McDonald's All-Americans, this 1/1 Superfractor from the Billboard Ink insert line is the second-most valuable Caleb Wilson card in the world at the moment. It sold for $5,100 three days after the top 1/1 Foilfractor sale and is the most expensive card of his that features his signature.

Caleb Wilson Bowman U Now 1/1 Foilfractor #70

Caleb Wilson Bowman U Now 1/1 Foilfractor #70 | CardLadder

Yet another Bowman U Now 1/1 Foilfractor of Caleb Wilson's has made this list, this time with a card that commemorates his 23-point performance against collegiate rivals Duke.

This card sold for $5,000 on March 22, and, at the time of sale, it was Wilson's most valuable card. It now sits tied for fourth with a much more recent sale.

2025-26 Bowman Caleb Wilson 1st Bowman Platinum 1/1

2025-26 Bowman Caleb Wilson 1st Bowman Platinum 1/1 | CardLadder

The most recent sale on this list is a Platinum 1/1 from 2025-26 Bowman Basketball featuring the highly prized 1st Bowman logo on the upper right. It's also the only paper product on this list. This Caleb Wilson card sold just last month for $5,000.

As far as art goes, Wilson's 1st Bowman card is the most tame of all five entries on this list, but it still carries a significant amount of value due to the set it's contained in.

2025-26 Bowman 1st Basketball Caleb Wilson Red Auto 1/5

2025-26 Bowman 1st Basketball Caleb Wilson Red Auto 1/5 | CardLadder

Last but definitely not the least on this list is an entry from 2025-26 Bowman Chrome.

Caleb Wilson's Red Auto /5 did $4,000 on eBay last month, and, of all the other cards on this list, this might be the piece with the most upside should it ever get graded.