NBA Jersey Rankings: Every Team’s Uniform Set in 2026–27 Ordered From Worst to Best

The NBA has no shortage of uniform styles. These days, it seems all 30 teams roll out a new set of jerseys every year. Some hit the mark, others not so much .

This year is no different with some new and never-before-seen looks, along with the revival of some classic threads, hitting NBA courts. Oftentimes, fans clamor for the rebirth of their favorite uniform from decades ago and, more often than other leagues, the NBA obliges. The Pistons brought back their teal throwbacks a few years ago, the 76ers rocked their red-and-black style last season and the Pacers renewed the yellow pinstripe jersey this year.

Teams across the league also take bold swings. Sometimes it’s a full rebrand that brings some modern flare to a classic look, other times it’s something totally new, like the bold release of the wild specter edition jerseys for the league’s oldest franchises this season. The NBA will also honor the 50th anniversary of the ABA merge with throwback uniforms for the four franchises with roots in the defunct league .

With the new season underway, let’s rank all 30 NBA uniform sets we’ll see on the court from bottom to top:

30. Washington Wizards

Washington is in need of a rebrand | NBA LockerVision

I’m sorry, Wizards fans. But I think you all know that the team is in desperate need of a rebrand, too. The franchise is open to a new look as The Athletic ’s Josh Robbins reported ahead of the season. Until that happens, though, Washington is sticking with its primary uniforms which are a bit busy and, frankly, forgettable. The cherry blossom city editions will return this season as a bright spot in the team’s uniform rotation.

29. New Orleans Pelicans

New Orleans’ branding is far from an NBA classic, still as the league’s newest name | NBA LockerVision

Unfortunately for the Pelicans, they are a bit of a victim for still being the NBA’s newest brand. Their uniforms have only slightly changed since the franchise shifted from the Hornets to the Pelicans in 2013, and the lack of success just hasn’t allowed the brand to fully stick. The “Crescent City” statement edition uniform is a solid change of pace from the normal threads, and the voodoo style city editions can be loved or hated, nothing in between.

28. Charlotte Hornets

The Charlotte Hornets have a mix of the franchise’s legacy and modern flare | NBA LockerVision

Bring back the old logo. That hornet is too modern, darn it! Allow me to reminisce on the days where the Hornets’ logo had some spunk with embellished wings and laced-up sneakers as it dribbled a basketball.

27. Cleveland Cavaliers

Cleveland will roll out four separate looks this season | NBA LockerVision

Something about the Cavaliers’ uniforms just doesn’t sit right with me. The color scheme is cool and the black statement editions are a nice look, but the primary wine and white uniforms just feel too bland. Maybe I just miss the style from LeBron James’s earliest days in the NBA.

26. Brooklyn Nets

The Nets’ main jerseys are bland, but they have an awesome throwback to the franchise’s ABA days | NBA LockerVision

A Classic, Reborn in Brooklyn.



Introducing our 2026-27 Classic Edition Uniform. pic.twitter.com/JzkMPWVTGS — Brooklyn Nets (@BrooklynNets) October 12, 2026

The saving grace of Brooklyn’s uniform set is the new ABA-inspired throwbacks. Those are the best of the bunch and scream back to the Dr. J era. On the flip side, the black and white has to go. The Nets need some pop. The color shift made sense when the franchise moved from New Jersey to Brooklyn, but going back to the prior color scheme and logo would go a long way. Or, you know, just embrace the Swamp Dragons nickname. Oh what could have been .

25. Sacramento Kings

🚨FULL UNI SCHEDULE DROP🚨



⚪️ Association: 29 | 8 home & 21 away

⚫️ Icon: 26 | 14 home & 12 away

🟣 Statement: 12 | 8 home & 4 away

🏙️ City: 10 | 7 home & 3 away

👻 Specter: 3 | All home games pic.twitter.com/Zgws5DGYMc — Kings Uni Tracker (@SacKings_Unis) October 19, 2026

The cursive font on Sacramento’s uniforms meshes the script from the franchise’s previous colorway with the purple, black and white, which has been around since the 1990s. I miss the early purple and black jerseys from the Vlade Divac and Mike Bibby days, especially the logo. The Kings could use a new statement edition, the faded purple and black look is not it. At least the specter editions will only be worn three times.

24. Memphis Grizzlies

The Memphis Grizzlies have a nice City Edition uniform | NBA LockerVision

The Grizzlies’ jerseys are similar to the Cavaliers, just a bit too bland for my liking. I am a big fan of Memphis’s statement editions, however. The dark navy alternate is a great mix of the old and the new, highlighted by the classic grizzly bear clawing a basketball logo on the shorts. The detailed trim calls back to the franchise’s Vancouver days.

23. Los Angeles Clippers

The Clippers got new uniforms last season | NBA LockerVision

The Clippers changed their logo and uniforms last season, moving from a true blue to a dark navy primary color. Cursive script was a big change, plus the clipper ship instead of a standard logo with LAC lettering. The new uniform set is better than its predecessor, plus the throwback light blue city editions are smooth.

22. Golden State Warriors

The NBA is back! Here is a look at the 2026-27 Golden State Warriors jersey lineup. Each jersey recreated by me! Thoughts on the lineup for the season?@warriors @nikebasketball @TheWarriorsTalk pic.twitter.com/EJQesuF4qS — Gav Swaps (@gavswaps) October 21, 2026

The circle with the Golden Gate Bridge is synonymous with the Warriors’ dynasty. It would feel sacrilegious to make any drastic changes before Stephen Curry calls it quits, but Golden State could use a shake-up, with its jerseys and maybe even the roster, too. The jersey change doesn’t have to be anything big, maybe put “The City” on the front again and a San Francisco cable car through the number on the back. Alright, maybe that’s a big change, but one can dream.

21. Philadelphia 76ers

Philadelphia won’t have its black throwback uniforms this year | NBA LockerVision

It’s a shame that Philadelphia won’t have the black throwback uniforms from the franchise’s Allen Iverson days again this year. Otherwise, the 76ers’ jerseys are fine, but nothing special. I’m not a fan of their specter edition jerseys with the stars all over either . It’s a shame that there isn’t a single look that even says “Sixers” on it (outside of the small wordmark on the specter jersey). The “Phila” text goes back to the team’s earliest days in Philly, though.

20. Milwaukee Bucks

The Bucks start a new era this season without Giannis Antetokounmpo | NBA LockerVision

No more Giannis Antetokounmpo, maybe it’s time for some new uniforms? Bring back the purple and green. Let’s throw a deer back on there while we’re at it! The Michael Redd and Ray Allen era sure was fun. The Bucks’ current black statement edition uniform is sharp, though.

19. Dallas Mavericks

The Mavericks have worn the same primary look for a long time | NBA LockerVision

The Mavericks’ uniforms have been fairly the same since the top of the century, when the franchise shifted from the old-school green and blue colorway. The main white and blue threads are solid and the navy statement edition with “Mavs” across the chest is especially clean. Doesn’t blow you away, but gets the job done. I could do without the white and gold city editions, but that uniform is inspired by the legend of Pegasus, a symbol of Dallas.

18. Atlanta Hawks

The Hawks brought back their “MLK” statement edition uniforms | NBA LockerVision

At least the Hawks went back to their old-school colors after the strange neon yellow era. Atlanta’s uniforms are middle of the road and, man, do I miss the big hawk clawing a basketball across the jersey from the ‘90s. The black statement editions are nice, however, and this year marks the return of the “MLK” statement editions .

17. Oklahoma City Thunder

Oklahoma City aims to return to the NBA Finals this season | NBA LockerVision

The Thunder came onto the NBA scene in 2008 when the franchise was moved from Seattle, which marked the end of the SuperSonics. Oklahoma City’s uniforms are fairly simple, but its color scheme is unique enough that it stands out. The orange trim pops on the primary white and blue uniforms, and the dark navy OKC city editions with an all-over print are nicely done.

16. Detroit Pistons

Here's a look at the full Specter edition and matching warmups. I'll add it to the graphic when I have a better image for the format. pic.twitter.com/Ksm1SWgZAU — Pistons Uniform Tracker (@PistonsUniforms) October 19, 2026

Detroit brought back the red statement edition uniforms this season, which are really nice. The Pistons’ classic white and blue jerseys are fairly standard, but the whites are especially clean. The storied franchise hasn’t changed its look much since the teal era. The black statement editions aren’t great, but at least Detroit’s specter editions are one of the better versions in that odd group of jerseys.

15. Toronto Raptors

Toronto’s City Edition uniform is an ode to Vince Carter | NBA LockerVision

The Raptors’ primary uniforms could use some purple and silver flare like they had in the Vince Carter days. Red, black and white is fine but, man, purple would be nice. What carries Toronto uniforms is the return of the dinosaur in the city editions, which happened last season. And it’s a dunking dinosaur wearing Carter’s No. 15 nonetheless! It’s a little odd to have two sets of numbers on the front of a jersey, but the logo and the hat tip to one of the greatest dunkers ever is too good for us to care.

14. San Antonio Spurs

The Spurs’ uniform schedule for the 2026-27 season has been released!



Here’s how many games they’ll wear each jersey:



Black Icon Edition — 26 games

White Association Edition — 22 games

Silver Statement Edition — 11 games

Classic ABA Throwbacks — 8 games

Fiesta City Edition — 13… pic.twitter.com/PwcwMuKVlA — SleeperSpurs (@SleeperSpurs) October 22, 2026

San Antonio’s look is classic; it hasn’t changed much since the late ‘80s. The Spurs’ city edition with the fiesta colors is clean, too, with an ode to the team’s old logo. My only gripe with their set is that the ABA throwbacks look awfully similar to the silver statement edition. The ABA-style jerseys are sweet, complete with the old-school trim. But a new statement edition would be nice.

13. Phoenix Suns

The Suns’ City Edition uniforms remains one of the NBA’s best alternate uniforms | NBA LockerVision

Phoenix has the best city edition uniforms in the NBA. “The Valley” wordmark with a block outline of Camelback Mountain in the coloring of a sunset is straight up cool. The Suns’ purple and white jerseys are solid, too, as a modern twist on the classic Suns jersey with a basketball as a streaming sun across the chest. The black “Phoenix” statement edition uniform is nice, also.

12. Portland Trail Blazers

The Trail Blazers haven’t changed their uniforms much, but Portland has a classic look and a solid City Edition uniform | NBA LockerVision

The stripe down the front of Portland’s main white and black jersey has been around since the late ‘70s. It’s a timeless look that doesn’t need to be changed any time soon. The Blazers’ red statement editions are fine; it’s nice to get the logo on a jersey. This year, Portland goes back to its cream “Rip City” city edition uniform. Fitting for Damian Lillard’s return.

11. Denver Nuggets

Denver has a strong, complementary set of uniforms | NBA LockerVision

Yes, the Nuggets will wear an orange uniform this season.

50 years later, honoring our ABA roots pic.twitter.com/MxIaGVFC43 — Denver Nuggets (@nuggets) October 12, 2026

The Nuggets’ ABA throwback honors the franchise’s former name, the Denver Rockets. The team’s name was changed to the Nuggets in anticipation of a move to the NBA because, well, the Houston Rockets already existed. Maybe Nikola Jokić in an orange jersey will be odd, but it’s a cool ode to the franchise’s roots.

Otherwise, the Nuggets’ main uniforms are clean. The gold and dark red complements the navy nicely, and the team’s city and statement edition uniforms are solid, too. Denver has a nice-looking option no matter which uniform it goes with.

10. Houston Rockets

The Rockets got a fresh look this season | NBA LockerVision

The Rockets enter the new season with a fresh look which added some yellow that goes all the way back to the franchise’s first years in Houston. It’s a subtle switch, but one that was nicely executed as the Rockets try to make a move in the Western Conference in their second season with Kevin Durant.

9. Indiana Pacers

Indiana’s main uniforms could use an overhaul, but the Pacers are bringing the heat this year with their throwbacks. The 2026–27 season brings the return of the yellow pinstripe jersey, an absolute classic that reminds you of Jermaine O’Neal. Then, the franchise went back even further with their ABA-style racing stripe classics. Those two looks are so good, we can forget about the rest. More pinstripes, please.

8. Miami Heat

Miami has some simple, but classic uniforms | NBA LockerVision

A simple, classic look. The Heat haven’t changed their primary uniform since 1999. Since it’s not broke, don’t fix it. And this year, Miami brings back its light blue Miami Vice style city editions, the nicest rendition of the various main alternate colorways the Heat have tried. Plus, the Heat teased that the team will turn into “Vice City” for one night only in anticipation of the Grand Theft Auto VI release, complete with a special court and new, reimagined uniforms. We’ll have to revisit their ranking once we get an eye on those.

7. Utah Jazz

The Utah Jazz recently refreshed their uniforms | NBA LockerVision

Utah’s move away from the neon was needed. The return to purple and teal brought a fresh take on a classic look with the mountainous jersey back front and center, right where it should be. Even the black statement editions are one of the better alternates, with a shaded mountain detail behind the Jazz note logo.

6. New York Knicks

The Knicks own one of the more classic looks in the NBA | NBA LockerVision

The Knicks are one of the historic franchises that will wear a specter edition uniform this season. Luckily, those will only hit the court a few times. Otherwise, New York’s uniforms are ageless. Subtle tweaks over the years have come into play (remember the black trim?) but the Knicks’ signature look always remained true. If you count the specter editions, the three alternate jerseys this season are all black, which should get tweaked. Maybe we bring back the orange or green jersey?

5. Orlando Magic

The Magic’s uniforms have plenty of '90s flare | NBA LockerVision

After a rebrand last year , the Magic have some of the best uniforms in the league. A new logo and old-school uniforms which call back to the Shaquille O’Neal and Penny Hardaway days. The black statement jerseys are nice, too, but they would be better without the blue at the top. All black with pinstripes is the move. Nicely done, though, Orlando.

4. Minnesota Timberwolves

The Wolves roll out a new-look team with refreshed jerseys | NBA LockerVision

Minnesota followed Orlando’s lead and completed a rebrand over the offseason. The Wolves’ new logo and uniforms are a fresh take on the franchise’s history and coincides with a new era where LaMelo Ball joins Anthony Edwards in the NBA’s newest and flashiest star backcourt . A pop of green and a new shade of blue in the main jerseys blends in the history from the Wolves’ earliest years. The famous tree-lined jerseys are still there with a modern twist. And the Prince “Purple Rain” city editions are back!

3. Boston Celtics

Boston’s jerseys and the parquet floor are a perfect combination | NBA LockerVision

The Celtics start off a classic trip at the top of our rankings. Boston’s uniforms haven’t changed much at all over the franchise’s existence. Maybe it’s all the winning as the Celtics’ 18 titles are the most of any franchise. No matter what it is, the classic and simple look will always be iconic. The white and green jerseys can never be mistaken. Even Boston’s alternates don’t stray too much from the classic formula, slight tweaks that are a nice change of pace but not straying too far from tradition. Let’s not bring up those specter editions , though, which will look odd on the parquet floor.

2. Chicago Bulls

The Bulls’ jerseys are absolute classics | NBA LockerVision

Classic and timeless. The Bulls may not be very good, but they still look darn good. Maybe it’s because of all the winning and championships from the Michael Jordan era, but Chicago’s main uniforms stand the test of time. The black statement editions are another great option, too, similar to the alternates from the Jordan era. This year, the Bulls will bring back an old city edition look that shares colors with the Chicago flag. Nothing crazy, but it works.

1. Los Angeles Lakers

The Lakers gold jersey is iconic | NBA LockerVision

The Lakers are the most valuable brand in the NBA , and maybe in all of sports, for a reason. Lakers purple and gold is truly iconic. The franchise could wear its main gold uniform for every game over the rest of its existence and I’d have no complaints. So many greats have worn it, from Wilt Chamberlain to Magic Johnson to Kobe Bryant and, more recently, LeBron James and Luka Dončić. Even with how good the Lakers’ main uniform is, I do have a couple complaints. The purple alternate could be tweaked to look more like it did in Bryant and O’Neal’s heyday. And let’s keep those black ones in the locker room, or at least change the lettering. As rough as the specter edition uniforms are, I prefer the Lakers’ version to their black city edition.

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