New high-end 2024 Topps Luminaries Baseball contains absurd cards with 40 autographs
Topps is dropping their latest, and first of 2025, high-end baseball product tomorrow (1/3), 2024 Topps Luminaries Baseball. Typically not one of Topps more popular releases, but maybe it should be. The 2024 issue of the product contains some insane chase cards. Mickey Mantle cut auto bat knob booklet?! Nap Lajoie autograph?! Babe Ruth relic auto?! Ty Cobb and Nolan Ryan dual auto?!
Luminaries has always had a broad focus on baseball’s stars, from pre-war to modern, Paul Skenes and Shohei Ohtani found in the same cases as Ty Cobb and Cy Young. 2024 is no different. The product is also known for having some of the highest-end hits that can be found in sports collectables. It’s also one of the more expensive rips in the Hobby, with boxes being preordered from Topps at $349.99 - each box containing one card.
2024 Topps Luminaries Baseball Checklist
The chase cards are all incredible, but the real highlight in this year’s product is the two 40-autograph ‘Ultimate’ book cards. These 2 cards, one ‘Hit Kings’ and one ‘Home Run Kings’, each contain 40 signatures of all-time great players. There’s also a ‘Greatest’ book card that contains 30 players mixing both pitchers and catchers.
Topps Luminaries has been known for ridiculous book cards since its inception, like the 50-autograph book pulled from the 2019 release.
What will you be chasing out of 2024 Topps Luminaries Baseball?