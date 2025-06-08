Walk-Off Wagers: MLB Best Bets Today (Predictions for Yankees-Red Sox, Paul Skenes, Twins-Blue Jays
Sunday’s Major League Baseball action features a loaded slate that will conclude with the series finale between the New York Yankees and Boston Red Sox – the best rivalry in baseball.
The two storied franchises split the first two games of their three-game set, but the Yanks will have one of their top pitchers in lefty Carlos Rodon on the mound for the series finale.
In addition to the Yankees-Red Sox game, I’m eyeing a few more matchups to bet on, including a player prop for Pittsburgh Pirates ace Paul Skenes in his 14th start of the 2025 campaign.
Here’s a breakdown of each of my best bets – and the latest odds – for Sunday, June 8.
MLB Best Bets for Sunday, June 8
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook.
- New York Yankees -1.5 (-107) vs. Boston Red Sox
- Minnesota Twins Moneyline (-180) vs. Toronto Blue Jays
- Paul Skenes UNDER 4.5 Hits Allowed (+115)
New York Yankees -1.5 (-107) vs. Boston Red Sox
Rodon has been terrific for the Yankees in the 2025 season, posting a 2.49 ERA and a 0.93 WHIP across 13 starts.
Since the start of May, he has a 1.43 ERA, allowing more than one earned run in just one outing. So, I believe he has a pretty sizable advantage over Boston’s Hunter Dobbins, who has a 4.06 ERA this season and has bounced around from a starter to a reliever so far in 2025.
Dobbins had a 4.21 ERA as a starter before moving to the ‘pen in his last two outings, and he ranks in the 44th percentile in expected ERA and 37th percentile in expected batting average against.
Rodon, on the other hand, is in the 90th and 91st percentile in those respective statistics this season, per Statcast.
The Yankees are 8-5 so far this season in Rodon’s starts, and I expect them to build on that in this series finale.
Minnesota Twins Moneyline (-180) vs. Toronto Blue Jays
The Minnesota Twins have dropped three games in a row, but they have a chance to close out their series with the Toronto Blue Jays with a win on Sunday.
Minnesota is set as a home favorite in this matchup with Joe Ryan (2.91 ERA) on the mound. Ryan has a 6-2 record, but the Twins are just 7-5 overall in his 12 outings in 2025.
Still, the righty appears to be on his way to an All-Star appearance, and he has nine starts in 2025 with three or fewer earned runs allowed.
That should give him a massive advantage over Blue Jays righty Bowden Francis, who enters Sunday’s start with a 5.84 ERA and a 1.47 WHIP. The Jays are just 4-8 when Francis is on the mound, and he’s failed to last five innings in four of his six starts since May 1.
Francis ranks in the 10th percentile in MLB in expected ERA and the fourth percentile in hard-hit percentage. He’s also in the first percentile in pitching run value (-15) this season.
I expect the Twins to close out this series with a win in such a lopsided pitching matchup.
Paul Skenes UNDER 4.5 Hits Allowed (+115)
Pittsburgh Pirates ace Paul Skenes has been terrific in 2025, posting a 2.05 ERA and a 0.87 WHIP through 13 starts.
Skenes ranks in the 95th percentile in expected ERA and 90th percentile in expected batting average against entering Sunday’s outing against the Philadelphia Phillies.
In a start on May 18 against Philadelphia, Skenes spun eight innings of three-hit, one-run ball – one of his best showings of the season.
I’m buying the UNDER on his hits allowed prop – which is set at plus money – against this Phillies offense on Sunday. Skenes is allowing just 5.8 hits per nine innings this season, which is the best mark in the National League.
He also has given up four or fewer hits in eight of his 13 starts, including each of his last four. At this price, Skenes is worth a look in the prop market on Sunday.
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
