New York Yankees of the 1990s And Their Cards

The New York Yankees have struggled in the postseason recently and have received criticism, fairly or not, that more should be invested into the club. While the team is projected to do well this season, for many Yankees fans, and collectors, the 90's will always be the "Glory Days". Starting with the 1996 season and the World Series Championship, things really took off and a dynasty was born. While stars like Derek Jeter were just getting started, hall of famers like Wade Boggs were nearing the end of their careers. Yankees cards will be always be highly collectible and the examples listed below are no exception.

TOPPS 1983 WADE BOGGS

1983 Wade Boggs Topps | CardLadder

Boggs joined the Yankees in 1993 and continued to put up hall of fame stats; he batted over .300 four times while he was in New York. Many Yankees fans will point to Boggs' help in bringing home the 1996 World Series, the first for the Yankees since 1978. His 1983 Topps rookie card is still highly sought after and is tough to find in top condition. Poor centering and print defects are common with this card, driving demand in high grades.

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UPPER DECK SP 1993 DEREK JETER

1993 Derek Jeter SP | CardLadder

Derek Jeter won the first of his 5 World Series Championships in 1996 with the Yankees, the same year he won the AL Rookie of the Year award. Not a bad start to a legendary career! Over the next two decades he became a true Yankees icon. His preferred rookie is his 1993 SP card from Upper Deck, The foil front makes this card highly condition sensitive. A copy in gem-mint condition sells in excess of $250,000.

BOWMAN 1992 MARIANO RIVERA

1992 Mariano Rivera Bowman | CardLadder

Although Mariano Rivera's cards used to be rather cheap during the early part of his career, he also became a Yankees legend by being one of the best closers of all time. He helped bring multiple championships to New York and will always be known for his entrance to close out a game. Metallica's "Enter Sandman" was the sign that the end was near for the opposing team. He rookie card shows Rivera in casual dress, is not too difficult to find in a high grade, and won't break the bank.

TOPPS TRADED 1983 DARRYL STRAWBERRY

1983 Darryl Strawberry Topps Traded | CardLadder

After Strawberry had served a drug related suspension in 1995, he signed with the Yankees and wrote his own redemption story, helping the Yankees win championships in 1996 and 1998. While his 1983 Topps Traded card is not technically a rookie card due to it only being available back then as part of an update set, it's fair to say this might is the preferred card from his early years.