Daily Dinger: Best MLB Home Run Prop Bet Picks Today (Bet on Jazz Chisholm, Gunnar Henderson)

Tuesday’s Major League Baseball action features a loaded 15-game slate with three afternoon matchups, starting at 1:10 p.m. EST.

I’m eyeing one of the later matchups this afternoon for one of three home run props on April 7.

Every day here at SI Betting, we share our favorite players to bet on to leave the yard, and there are some All-Star sluggers that I can’t pass up. Seattle Mariners catcher Cal Raleigh socked his first homer of the season on Monday night, and I’m going back to him on Tuesday in a favorable matchup against Texas Rangers righty Nathan Eovaldi.

On Monday, I cashed a +546 home run prop for Washington Nationals star James Wood, and I’m looking to stay hot with a few picks that are set at shorter than 4/1 odds, and one +610 long shot tonight.

So, let’s break down the odds and analysis behind today’s picks in Daily Dinger!

Best MLB Home Run Prop Bet Picks for Tuesday, April 7

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Jazz Chisholm Jr. to Hit a Home Run (+357)

New York Yankees star Jazz Chisholm Jr. has gotten off to a slow start in the 2026 season, hitting .194 through nine games. He has just seven hits, but the two-time All-Star has hit three doubles.

I’m buying him against the A’s on Tuesday night, as righty Aaron Civale is a very home run starting pitcher and gave up a long ball in his 2026 debut. Last season, Civale allowed 16 home runs in 23 appearances (18 starts) for the Milwaukee Brewers, Chicago White Sox and Chicago Cubs.

In his career against Civale, Chisholm is hitting .600 (3-for-5) with a pair of home runs. He’s a great bet to lift the ball out of Yankee Stadium on Tuesday.

Cal Raleigh to Hit a Home Run (+250)

Raleigh finally hit his first home run of the 2026 season on Monday, and that could jump start the 2025 AL MVP runner-up.

Raleigh hit 60 home runs last season, doing damage from both sides of the plate. Now, he has a favorable matchup against Texas Rangers righty Nathan Eovaldi. So far in his career, Raleigh is 4-for-14 with a homer and a double against Eovaldi, posting a 1.016 OPS.

In 2026, Eovaldi has struggled, allowing three home runs and 16 hits in just 8.2 innings of work (two starts). He’s an intriguing fade candidate, though the Texas bullpen (1.83 ERA) has been rock solid behind him.

Raleigh may need to go deep early to cash this prop on Tuesday.

Gunnar Henderson to Hit a Home Run (+610)

Baltimore Orioles slugger Gunnar Henderson is set at north of 6/1 on Tuesday afternoon against the Chicago White Sox and struggling starting Shane Smith.

This season, Smith has a 19.29 ERA – yes, you read that right – allowing 11 hits, 12 runs (10 earned) and one homer in two starts. This is fresh off a bad Spring Training where Smith posted a 10.13 ERA, allowing 12 earned runs in 10.2 innings of work.

Henderson has already gone deep three times this season, and he’s 2-for-3 in limited plate appearances against Smith in his career.

This price feels way too high, even though Henderson is off to a bit of a slow start overall, hitting .220 through the O’s first 10 games.

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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