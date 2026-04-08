A’s vs. Yankees Prediction, Odds, Probable Pitchers, Prop Bets for Wednesday, April 8

The New York Yankees are looking to continue their stellar start to the season when they host the Athletics on Wednesday night.

The Yankees opened this three-game set with a 5-3 win last night to improve to 8-2 while the A’s fell to 3-7 on the year.

Luis Severino takes the hill against his former team. He’ll be opposed by Will Warren for the Yankees.

Here are the odds, probable pitchers, and predictions for A's vs. Yankees on Wednesday, April 8.

A's vs. Yankees Odds, Run Line and Total

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Run Line

A's +1.5 (-118)

Yankees -1.5 (-102)

Moneyline

A's +179

Yankees -219

Total

8.0 (Over -116/Under -104)

A's vs. Yankees Probable Pitchers

A's: Luis Severino (0-1, 6.48 ERA)

Yankees: Will Warren (1-0, 2.70 ERA)

A's vs. Yankees How to Watch

Date: Wednesday, April 8

Time: 7:05 p.m. ET

Venue: Yankee Stadium

How to Watch (TV): NBCSCA, AmazonPV

A's record: 3-7

Yankees record: 8-2

A's vs. Yankees Best MLB Prop Bets

Yankees Best MLB Prop Bet

Giancarlo Stanton OVER 1.5 Hits + Runs + RBIs (-109)

Giancarlo Stanton is proving that age is just a number here early in the season. The 36-year-old slugger is batting .378 (14 for 37) with a home run, two doubles, seven RBI, and three runs scored through nine games.

Stanton has gone OVER 1.5 HRR in all but one of those nine games as he’s been batting fifth in the order between Ben Rice and Jazz Chisholm Jr. Given Severino’s struggles to begin the season, I’ll back his former teammate to stay hot tonight.

A's vs. Yankees Prediction and Pick

The Yankees have the best run differential in the American League at +27, and while the A’s haven’t been the worst team in the AL, a -14 differential is pretty bad through just 10 games.

This is too high a price to lay on the moneyline for the Yankees, but I think we can trust them on the run line. The A’s last five losses have all been by at least two runs, including the 5-3 Yankees win last night.

Pick: Yankees -1.5 (-102)

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Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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