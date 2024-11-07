2025 National Sports Collectors Convention Changes Big Rule
Though the countdown on their website is still in the 260 days away range, the National Sports Collectors Convention is getting a head start on hyping up what has long been touted as the world's biggest card show.
The first announcement this week pertains to new vendors given an opportunity to set up at the The National. With a long list of legacy vendors, it has been notoriously difficult to get a chanto occupy space behind one of the estimated 600+ tables. The expansion is set to be 75 eight foot tables, each coming with two dealer badges. The tables will be located on the Hall G upper level and available for first-time dealers that submitted letters of intent and have been on the wait list.
The National also made early announcements for appearances regarding special guests at the Tri-Star Autograph Pavilion. Included in the announcment were three first time guests: Hall of Fame baseball players Adrian Beltre and Todd Helton, as well as basketball Hall of Famer Patrick Ewing. Also announced were Rickey Henderson, Dennis Rodman, and Jeff Bagwell.
With the announcements, many collectors have taken this a sign that the showrunners are listening to some suggestions to improve the "world's largest sports and entertainment collectibles show" and taking action to improve attendees' experiences.
Tickets for the 45th annual NSCC go on sale Monday, December 2, 2024.