Arena Club Launches Weekly Slab Pack Drops with eBay as Exclusive Online Partner
When it comes to the hobby, there are several online marketplaces for collectors to choose from, and with that said two of those marketplaces have recently collaborated to launch weekly physical Slab Pack drops. That’s right, Arena Club, who is the leading online marketplace and grading platform for trading cards, and eBay, one of the leading global powerhouses in online sports card auctions, have announced that together they will be launching weekly Slab Pack drops via the latter’s platform.
When will collectors be able to experience this firsthand? Beginning on Wednesday, July 30, and continuing on each Wednesday going forward, collectors will be able to purchase Arena Club’s Slab Packs on eBay, with each Slab Pack containing a single graded card selected from a fully disclosed checklist. The cards, within the Slab Packs, will contain a mix of rare and coveted high-value grails, unique chases, and an assortment of sports stars, with each release based on consumer demand.
Packs will be priced at $250 and limited to just 400 per series and will then be subsequentially shipped to the buyer directly from Arena Club’s climate-controlled facility in premium packaging. Known for redefining the collector experience with AI-powered grading, blockchain-backed security, and now physical Slab Packs, Arena Club continues to push the boundaries of collectibles innovation as it has so since 2023.
Brian Lee, CEO and co-founder of Arena Club was quoted as saying “With eBay’s legacy as the leading marketplace for trading cards, we couldn’t ask for a better partner”. He went on to note that “our shared commitment to innovation and trust makes this collaboration the perfect fit as we expand Slab Packs into the physical space.”
With the intent of creating an immediate interest and enhancing its presence throughout the collectibles community, Arena Club will preview its inaugural physical Slab Pack at the 2025 National Sports Collectors Convention which is taking place in Chicago and running from today (July 30th) through August 3rd.
