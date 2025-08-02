The National Heads to Detroit in 2028—Here’s What to Expect

🎉 BIG NEWS! 🎉



We at The National are thrilled to announce that the

2028 National Sports Collectors Convention

is headed to Detroit, Michigan — at the Huntington Place Convention Center! 🏙️⚾🏀🏈🏒



Get ready for an unforgettable week of collecting, connecting, and celebrating… pic.twitter.com/VxWX7h7BGx