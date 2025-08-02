The National Heads to Detroit in 2028—Here’s What to Expect
The National Sports Collectors Convention (NSCC), the hobby’s biggest and most anticipated event, is heading to Detroit in 2028. After record-breaking attendance in Chicago this year, the move signals a fresh chapter—one that honors tradition while embracing one of America’s most iconic sports cities.
2025: A Banner Year for The National
The 2025 show in Rosemont, Illinois, drew record crowds to the Donald E. Stephens Convention Center. Collectors praised the vibrant atmosphere, premium inventory, and new leadership under JBJ Corporation, which brought fresh energy without losing the event’s roots. With jam-packed aisles and strong dealer sales, the hobby’s momentum was undeniable.
Next Up: 2026 and 2027
Chicago will host The National again in both 2026 and 2027, returning to its familiar and beloved Rosemont venue. That makes the 2028 announcement even more exciting—marking the first time The National will be held in Michigan.
Why Detroit Is a Home Run for 2028
Detroit’s selection reflects more than logistics—it’s a nod to the Motor City’s rich sports heritage, cultural depth, and walkable downtown. With all four major pro teams playing downtown and iconic venues like Comerica Park, Ford Field, and Little Caesars Arena steps from the convention center, the energy will be unmatched. The confirmed venue, Huntington Place, puts collectors right in the action.
Beyond the Convention: Culture and Flavor
From Motown to techno, Detroit’s music legacy runs deep. Visitors can explore the Motown Museum, Detroit Institute of Arts, Belle Isle Park, and the vibrant Riverwalk. Foodies can enjoy standout spots like The Apparatus Room, Parc, London Chop House, and brunch staples like Hudson Café. It’s not just a trade show—it’s a full-on experience.
Famous Faces and Hometown Pride
Detroit has produced legends across sports and entertainment. Detroit natives like Miguel Cabrera, Isiah Thomas, Ben Wallace, Calvin Johnson, and Justin Verlander represent the city’s championship spirit. In entertainment, names like Big Sean, Kristen Bell, and J.K. Simmons showcase Detroit’s cultural influence far beyond Michigan.
Corporate Muscle and Community Energy
With nine Fortune 500 companies headquartered in the region—including Ford, GM, and Ally Financial—Detroit brings real business infrastructure and potential brand partnerships. Local pride and hospitality promise a warm welcome and a strong turnout.
Hotels and Access
From boutique stays at the Detroit Foundation Hotel to riverfront views at the Marriott Renaissance Center, visitors will find plenty of accommodations near Huntington Place. Detroit Metro Airport (DTW) makes travel easy, and light rail lines like the People Mover and QLine offer seamless downtown access.
The Bottom Line
The 2028 National in Detroit promises more than just a venue—it offers an immersive celebration of sports, music, culture, and community. With its deep roots and fresh energy, Detroit is ready to deliver a National collectors will be talking about for years to come.