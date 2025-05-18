3 Essential Cards As Bryce Harper Hits His 1,000th RBI
Bryce Harper, who is one of the mission-critical pieces of the Philadelphia Phillies starting lineup, hit his 1,000th career RBI on Friday Night May 16th. This achievement is just one of many that continues to solidify his legacy as one of the most impactful and iconic players of this generation.
Reaching 1,000 RBIs is not just another feather in the cap of the former 2015 MVP, Rookie of the Year, and eight-time All-Star, but rather the spark the hobby has needed to draw a renewed interest in his baseball cards. With that said, here are three of Harper’s essential baseball cards collectors should consider adding to their collections.
2011 Bowman Prospects Rookie On-Card Auto #BP1 – Considered by many collectors to be one of Harper’s most cherished rookie cards, this on-card autograph from his earliest days in the Nationals system is a must-have for any Harper collector. From a pricing perspective, recent sales indicate a range of $375-$500 for the ungraded base versions of this card.
2012 Topps Update Rookie Debut RC #US183 – Harper’s most well-known rookie card from Topps is also must-have for any die-hard Harper fan or modern-day collector focused on Rookie Cards from the 2010s. From a pricing perspective, recent sales indicate a fairly affordable range of $15-$22 for the ungraded base versions of this card.
2015 Topps Chrome Refractor #81 – Not only is this card from his 2015 MVP campaign, it also reflects his dominance at the plate and remains one of his more underrated cards. From a pricing perspective, recent sales indicate a range of $7-$12 for the ungraded base versions of this card.
With Harper hitting his 1,000th RBI, a case can certainly begin to be made for his Hall of Fame eligibility once he decides to retire from professional baseball. Harper’s most recent achievement also creates a renewed sense of demand for these three essential cards, so if you’re a fan of Bryce Harper, collectors of Nationals rookies that have gone on to become Major League Legends or just someone who appreciates the game of baseball from 2010 up until the present day, I’d suggest going out and acquiring these before Harper reaches yet another milestone.