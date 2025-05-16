2025 Subway Series - 8 Stars and Their Cards
As Yankee Stadium hosts the first phase of the 2025 Subway Series between the New York Yankees and the New York Mets, baseball card collectors should keep a close eye on both a Yankees and a Mets starting lineup that boasts just as much star power as they do youthful talent. Speaking of star power and youthful talent, here’s a closer look at each players essential rookie cards.
Trent Grisham – Although originally known for his skills on defense, his bat has certainly come alive this season in for the Bronx Bombers (.283 Batting Average / 12 HRs / 22 RBIs / .996 OPS), and when it comes to his 2020 Topps Chrome Rookie Card the raw version remains a solid budget buy (with prices in the $1-$4 range) while the PSA 10 refractor version of this card currently sells around $12-$20 .
Ben Rice – With his ability to anchor the infield while holding his own on first base his bat has also come alive this season in for the Bronx Bombers (.254 Batting Average / 9 HRs / 20 RBIs / .900 OPS), and when it comes to his 2024 Bowman Chrome Prospects 1st Bowman Card the raw version remains a solid budget buy (with prices in the $8-$12 range) while the PSA 10 version of this card currently sells around $45-$55.
Aaron Judge – As “The Captain” and official face of the franchise, Judge’s 2025 statistics (.412 Batting Average / 15 HRs / 41 RBIs / 1.279 OPS) as well as his 2017 Topps Chrome RC “Catching” stands out to both fans and collectors. His 2017 Topps Chrome Rookie Card in its raw form remains a solid budget buy (with prices in the $70-$90 range) while the PSA 10 version of this card currently sells around $220 - $250.
Cody Bellinger – In pinstripes for the first time, Bellinger’s statistics (.229 Batting Average / 5 HRs / 21 RBIs / .688 OPS) could play a key role when it comes to his 2017 Topps Chrome RC and its resurgence among collectors. His 2017 Topps Chrome Rookie Card in its raw form remains a solid budget buy (with prices in the $70-$90 range) while the PSA 10 version of this card currently sells around $220 - $250.
Anthony Volpe – One of the many talented youngsters for the Yankees, Volpe’s statistics (.240 Batting Average / 6 HRs / 24 RBIs / .770 OPS) are setting the stage for a solid 2025 campaign and his 2020 Bowman Chrome 1st Bowman is a darling among modern collectors who have an knack for Yankees rookie cards and in its raw form remains a solid budget buy (with prices in the $1-$4 range) while the PSA 10 version of this card currently sells around $30 - $35.
Francisco Lindor – The cornerstone of the Mets lineup, Lindor’s statistics (.297 Batting Average / 9 HRs / 26 RBIs / .855 OPS) are certainly setting the team up for a successful 2025 campaign. With that said, his 2015 Topps Chrome Update RC is a key card for fans and collectors alike and in its raw form remains a solid buy (with prices in the $12-$20 range) while the PSA 10 version of this card currently sells around $65 - $90.
Pete Alonso – When it comes to “The Polar Bear” there’s no doubt that he has already established himself as team leader in the statistics (.311 Batting Average / 9 HRs / 36 RBIs / 1.004 OPS) department but did you also know that he has one of the most legendary Mets rookie cards of the modern era, specifically when it comes to his 2019 Topps Chrome RC. Collectors can find raw versions of this card in a pretty affordable range ($2 - $6) but when it comes to the PSA 10 version, they can expect to pay a fairly decent premium ($15 - $22).
Juan Soto – After signing the largest contract in Major League Baseball history with The Boys from Queens, not only are his early season statistics being talked about, but his 2018 Topps Update RC remains a quite the topic of conversation among both fans and collectors. Those that are on the hunt for his rookie cards Collectors can find raw versions of this card in a pretty affordable range ($5 - $15) but when it comes to the PSA 10 version, they can expect to pay a fairly decent premium ($45 - $70).
When it comes to both the New York Yankees and the New York Mets star-studded lineups, there’s no doubt that these players and their respected rookie cards present an incredible opportunity for modern collectors. As a modern collector who may be in the market for the next great purchase, many of these cards are quite affordable, but they may not stay that way for very long, especially if the Yankees continue to play as they have through the first quarter of the season.