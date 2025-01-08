Alabama Football Recruit Keelon Russell Signs Autograph Deal With Panini
Future University of Alabama quarterback Keelon Russell signed an exclusive autograph trading card deal with Panini America.
The deal, announced on Wednesday by Panini, is the first NIL deal Russell has signed before he graduates high school.
Russell was named the Gatorade National High School Player of the Year after throwing for more than 4,100 yards and 55 passing touchdowns and three rushing touchdowns in leading Duncanville High School in Texas to a 13-1 record.
As part of the agreement with Panini, Russell will be featured in the company's line of NCAA trading card products and will take part in marketing activations.
“With Keelon being from right here in the Dallas area, we’ve had the opportunity to follow his high school career closely. Keelon is a dynamic player on-the-field and off-the-field,” said Jason Howarth, who works as Panini's Senior Vice President of Marketing and Athlete Relations. “We look forward to supporting Keelon as he moves on to Alabama and bringing Keelon’s trading cards to his fans through our products.”
“Being able to partner with a leader in the sports collectibles space like Panini is exciting. Seeing the quality of the products that Panini produces and all the things they have done for other NIL athletes – I knew they were the right fit for me,” said Russell. “I can’t wait to start working with them and seeing my first trading cards.”
Russell is the latest Panini signing of a college player. The card company introduced Panini College, a dedicated NIL platform that allows athletes at a partner university to have their own trading card under the Panini NIL brand. The platform launched initially with football and volleyball athletes at Ohio State University, the University of Nebraska and the University of Texas, with plans to expand to additional partner schools over the coming months.