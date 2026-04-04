Ace Ventura Rhino Prop Sell for Over $18,000 at Auction
In late March, a prop from the iconic 1995 film Ace Ventura: When Nature Calls went up for auction on a site dedicated to movie memorabilia. As collectors continue to seek out new and unique additions for their collections, this sale serves as another reminder that one-of-a-kind, culturally iconic items can command surprising prices at auction.
From Absurd to Iconic: The Scene That Made Ace Ventura Legendary
In 1994, Jim Carrey skyrocketed to comedy superstardom with his breakout role in Ace Ventura: Pet Detective. He followed that success with a sequel, Ace Ventura: When Nature Calls, which leaned even further into absurd, over-the-top humor.
One of the film's most unforgettable moments is the infamous "rhino scene". In it, Ace becomes trapped inside a mechanical rhino while overheating in the African heat, eventually bursting out of the back in a wildly hilarious sequence. More than 30 years later, the scene remains one of the most iconic comedy moments of the 1990's, and a reference point for fans of the franchise.
Modern Movie Memorabilia Is Finding a New Generation of Buyers
Movie memorabilia has been a part of collecting culture almost as long as motion pictures themselves have existed. Over the past 100 years, film props have evolved into iconic collectibles, items like Dorothy's ruby-red slippers from The Wizard of Oz, the Maltese Falcon from The Maltese Falcon, or the black dress worn by Audrey Hepburn in Breakfast at Tiffany's. These pieces have sold for millions of dollars and are widely considered museum-quality artifacts.
In recent years, however, collectors have increasingly turned their attention to modern classics, especially comedies, seeking out props tied to memorable scenes. These items are often more accessible and affordable for everyday fans while carrying a strong nostalgic appeal. Pieces like the rhino from Ace Ventura stand out as instantly recognizable, unique, and deeply connected to iconic pop culture moments.
Collectors Are Paying Big for One-of-a-Kind Entertainment Pieces
The Ace Ventura rhino prop is just one example of the unique memorabilia that collectors and investors continue to pursue. Auctions like this demonstrate that iconic set pieces tied to memorable movies can still surprise the general public with the prices collectors are willing to pay.
This sale highlights the continued growth of the collectibles market and buyers' willingness to invest in truly iconic items. Whether it's a large-scale movie prop from an Ace Ventura, a baseball card once owned by Mickey Mantle, or a Pokémon card previously owned by Logan Paul, one-of-a-kind pieces with strong cultural significance continue to see substantial increases in value.
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P. Arvin Parker is a lifelong collector of all things sports and pop culture. He is a Minnesotan, a Veteran, and an Ojibwe man who lives and dies by all things Minnesota. After spending the last 20 years working in the mental health field, he has reignited his love for collecting. His passion for the hobby centers on the people and stories of the world of collectibles.