Ace Ventura Rhino Prop Sell for Over $18,000 at Auction

In late March, a prop from the iconic 1995 film Ace Ventura: When Nature Calls went up for auction on a site dedicated to movie memorabilia. As collectors continue to seek out new and unique additions for their collections, this sale serves as another reminder that one-of-a-kind, culturally iconic items can command surprising prices at auction.

The iconic mechanical rhino from Ace Ventura: When Nature Calls — yes, the one from the infamous “butt-birth” scene — is heading to auction 🦏



The massive prop stands about 10 feet tall and even includes the padded seat Jim Carrey used during filming.



📸: PlanetHollywood pic.twitter.com/lapCelhqO7 — The Collectibles Guru (@gurucollects) March 8, 2026

From Absurd to Iconic: The Scene That Made Ace Ventura Legendary

In 1994, Jim Carrey skyrocketed to comedy superstardom with his breakout role in Ace Ventura: Pet Detective. He followed that success with a sequel, Ace Ventura: When Nature Calls, which leaned even further into absurd, over-the-top humor.



One of the film's most unforgettable moments is the infamous "rhino scene". In it, Ace becomes trapped inside a mechanical rhino while overheating in the African heat, eventually bursting out of the back in a wildly hilarious sequence. More than 30 years later, the scene remains one of the most iconic comedy moments of the 1990's, and a reference point for fans of the franchise.

Add us as a preferred source on Google Follow

Ace Ventura: When Nature Calls Movie Poster | imdb.com

Modern Movie Memorabilia Is Finding a New Generation of Buyers

Movie memorabilia has been a part of collecting culture almost as long as motion pictures themselves have existed. Over the past 100 years, film props have evolved into iconic collectibles, items like Dorothy's ruby-red slippers from The Wizard of Oz, the Maltese Falcon from The Maltese Falcon, or the black dress worn by Audrey Hepburn in Breakfast at Tiffany's. These pieces have sold for millions of dollars and are widely considered museum-quality artifacts.

In recent years, however, collectors have increasingly turned their attention to modern classics, especially comedies, seeking out props tied to memorable scenes. These items are often more accessible and affordable for everyday fans while carrying a strong nostalgic appeal. Pieces like the rhino from Ace Ventura stand out as instantly recognizable, unique, and deeply connected to iconic pop culture moments.

Collectors Are Paying Big for One-of-a-Kind Entertainment Pieces

The Ace Ventura rhino prop is just one example of the unique memorabilia that collectors and investors continue to pursue. Auctions like this demonstrate that iconic set pieces tied to memorable movies can still surprise the general public with the prices collectors are willing to pay.



This sale highlights the continued growth of the collectibles market and buyers' willingness to invest in truly iconic items. Whether it's a large-scale movie prop from an Ace Ventura, a baseball card once owned by Mickey Mantle, or a Pokémon card previously owned by Logan Paul, one-of-a-kind pieces with strong cultural significance continue to see substantial increases in value.