Alex Bregman Signs With The Boston Red Sox - Hobby News
As New Englanders are waking up this morning to a snowy mix of snow, sleet and rain, Red Sox news is making the shoveling feel a littler easier.
The Boston Red Sox are finally getting the right-handed bat they have been looking for all winter.
ESPN has reported the Red Sox are signing Alex Bregman to a 3 year, $120 million contract. The Red Sox have been looking all winter for someone to replace Tyler O’Neil (who hit 31 home runs in 2024), and they are getting a 2x All Star to do it.
Alex Bregman has spent 9 years with the Houston Astros, and has been targeted by several teams this offseason including the Detroit Tigers, Toronto Blue Jays, and the Chicago Cubs. Its is rumored that Boston had to offer $10 million per year higher than any other club, to get him to play for the Red Sox.
Bregman will be trying a new position this year, transitioning to second base. This will allow Rafael Devers to stay at third, and stay in his comfort zone. The addition of Bregman, and putting him in-between Devers and Triston Casas, is giving them a dangerous 2-4 in the batting lineup. With All-Star Jarren Duran still slotted to lead off, this is going to be a dangerous team offensively.
If all goes well health wise, this team has the ability to fight for a playoff spot in 2025. The Red Sox solidified their pitching staff early, with the additions of #1 starter Garrett Crochet, 2X All-Star Walker Buehler, and 7X All-Star Aroldis Chapman.
With a new team, and the potential success of the Boston Red Sox in 2025, I would keep an eye on Bregman’s cards. Boston is a big market, and any early success for Bregman, will surely push his cards up in value again.
His average card value the past 3 months have only averaged roughly $26 per Cardladder.com. However, when Bregman plays at his all-star caliber level, people take notice, as you can see from the chart below.
This could be a great time to buy. The Red Sox are going to be exciting; they are going to be relevant, and with some of the top prospects potentially making the team in 2025, they can surprise you.