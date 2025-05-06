Brewers Phenom Jesus Made Could be the Best Chase in Bowman Baseball 2025
We are days away from Bowman 2025’s release and many prospects who’s first autos will be present in the product are getting significant buzz. As many collectors know the top three chases from Bowman 2025 are in no particular order JJ Wetherholt of the Cardinals, Charlie Condon of the Rockies, and Jesus Made of the Brewers. In this article, I wanted to focus on the youngest of the three, Jesus Made, and take a look at his potential hobby market.
Whoever is scouting Latin America for the Brewers probably deserves a raise as they have found another budding star that could end up being the top prospect in baseball within a few years. Made was considered the best prospect in DSL last season crushing the ball and playing above average defense. This year Made made the transition up the ladder in the minors and continued to post strong numbers in low A. so far Made has a slash line of .329/.420/.529 as an 18 year old. If he continues ti play this welll, there’s a good chance that Made ends the year as a top 10 prospect on multiple scouting lists and possibly a top five prospect in the game.
For collectors, Made checks off every box you look for in an elite chase. First, he Is projected to remain at a premium position as he has the athleticism and arm to remain at shortstop. Second he a great batting eye and hits for legitimate average especially for a player at such a young age. Third, he’s also started to show improved in game power with projections for more as he continues to get older and stronger. Lastly, he’s shown abilities well beyond his years already making the jump to low A as an eighteen year old and has so far handling the assignment quite well.
Naturally given that he signed with the Brewers, fans and collectors will compare him to another young Brewers sensation in Jackson Churio. At first glance that might seem unfair, but scouts are certainly reacting to Made in a similar way as both showed tremendous talent at such a young age. In terms of a hobby comparison from a recent player and product, the best one might be Jac Caglianone from Bowman Draft. While Made obviously plays a different position, his value as the second or third highest valued chase lines up with Caglianone, however Made’s upside is much higher. Overall, if you’re expecting to get into a break to chase Made autos or looking to grab them at resale, expect to pay a premium price initially with the chance for higher values down line if Made meets his lofty expectations.