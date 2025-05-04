Top 5 Greatest Home Run Hitters & Their Most Iconic Cards
From the crack of the bat, to the roar of a crowd, there are few things that are better than a home run in baseball. These home run kings were not only legends in their eras, but they changed the game, shattered records, and left everyone who watched in awe (chicks do dig the long ball right?). However, these power sluggers not only filled the stat sheets, but collectors pockets with some of their greatest cards. In the past, we have highlighted the Mount Rushmore of baseball cards, but now we are taking the top 5 home run hitters (statistically) and showing off their best cards (using price, rarity, and historical significance).
#5 - Alexis Rodriguez: 1994 SP #15 Foil Die-Cut Rookie
When fans think of some of the greatest home run hitters of all time, even the greatest hitters in general of all time, they all must consider Alex Rodriguez. While A-Rod started his career in Seattle for the Mariners, many remember him for his time in New York, playing for the Yankees. While many of his later years were filled with controversy over steroid use and performance enhancers, his card market still recognizes him, and his top rookie card, as a prominent card in the market. This PSA 10 last sold for over $22,300 back in 2018. More recently, a raw version of this card sold on March 25th for $250.00.
#4 - Albert Pujols: 2001 Bowman Chrome #340 - Autographs Refractor /500
Albert Pujols was the definition of consistent power and longevity, finishing with 703 home runs. Albert’s swing consisted of brute strength mixed in with incredible discipline, which was a nightmare for pitchers across three generations of baseball. Not only was Pujols consistent at the plate, but his sports cards have been consistent favorites for collectors who loved the era of power sluggers. Albert’s classic 2001 Bowman card has very strong sales for its PSA 10’s, last selling for $63,000 back on July 18th of 2024. There are no raw sales within the past 30 days, but a PSA 9 sold for $4,600 on July 6th of this year.
#3 - Babe Ruth: 1933 Goudey #139
Babe, The Sultan of Swat, The Caliph of Clout, The Great Bambino…someone simply doesn’t receive this many nicknames without being monument, historic, and one of the greatest home run hitters ever. While Babe Ruth set the stage for baseball, he continues to be the standard for who great baseball players are compared to when making the argument for “goat”. Likewise, Ruth’s card market continues to be the standard not just for vintage, but for all of baseball as a hobby. As his most iconic set, Babe Ruth’s 1933 Goudey has seen monumental sales, as a PSA 8 sold on August 26th, 2024 for $420,000. A PSA 7 also did $150,000 in January of that same year. A PSA 8.5 did $1.62 million, cementing Babe's legacy in the card market as a million dollar name. Totaling 714 home runs, Babe Ruth has etched himself as one of the home run kings, and also as royalty in the card market.
#2 - Hank Aaron: 1954 Topps #128 Rookie
Hank Aaron redefined power-hitting with 755 home runs, which was a record that stood for over three decades. Unlike many home run hitters today, Aaron delivered grace and consistency year after year. He never hit more than 50 home runs in a season, but he delivered 20 home runs over the course of 20 straight seasons. While he cemented himself as a baseball legend, he also became an icon through the battle of racism that he faced through his career. The 1954 Topps rookie serves as the most iconic card for Henry. It last sold as a PSA 9 back on August 26th, 2024, for $384,000. However, the all-time high sale for this card is $720,000 back in 2022 with PWCC.
#1 - Barry Bonds: 1986 Topps Traded Tiffany #11T Rookie
Some may say the greatest hitter to ever play the game. Some may say he shouldn’t be in the conversation because of the performance enhancers he was taking. However, some would say that no matter what, Barry Bonds still had to make contact with the ball, and that he did, many, many times. With a total of 762 home runs, the Barry Bonds era changed the game of baseball to become one where hitting the ball over the fence is a superior stat than batting average is.
Regardless of what you think of him, everyone must recognize the raw talent and swing that Bonds provided for everyone. Likewise, he also provided one of the most iconic baseball sports cards in the hobby. The 86’ Topps Traded Tiffany is not an iconic card because of its rarity so to speak, but because of its difficulty in grading, and variance in it being “Tiffany”. A PSA 10 sold on March 23rd for $6,800, while a raw can average anywhere from $10-$20…highlighting the importance and the difficulty in grading this card.