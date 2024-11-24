Collectibles On SI

Cam Ward Gives A Young Fan A Historic Collectible

Cam Ward walked off the field in socks after what could be his final home game.

Horacio Ruiz

Nov 23, 2024; Miami Gardens, Florida, USA; Miami Hurricanes quarterback Cam Ward (1) looks on from the field after the game against the Wake Forest Demon Deacons at Hard Rock Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-Imagn Images
Cam Ward set the University of Miami's single-season passing yards record in a 42-14 win over Wake Forest. Ward's 3,774 yards surpassed the record of 3,642 previously held by Bernie Kosar, who set it in 1984. It was also the regular-season finale for the Hurricanes.

Ward is having quite the season in his first year at Miami as a graduate transfer. He is widely regarded as one of three favorites to win the prestigious honor, along with Colorado's Travis Hunter and Boise State's Ashton Jeanty.

As Ward made his way to the locker room, he was called over by a group of young fans. One of the fans asked him, 'Hey, may I get your cleats?' Ward promptly unlaced his cleats and gave them both to a young boy. Ward finished his trek to the locker room in his socks, minus the game-worn cleats in which he broke a 40-year-old Miami record.

Christmas arrived early for the young boy, as Ward is also leading Miami to what could be its first ACC Championship and a potential College Football Playoff berth. He is expected to be a Top 10 NFL Draft pick next April.

