NFL Training camp headlines and their impact on the hobby
Football is officially back. Training camps are open and the first preseason game was played this past week with the annual Hall of Fame Game. Now that the pre-season has started, the NFL will now have games every week until the Super Bowl in February. With that in mind I wanted to take a look at some of the bigger stories coming out of training camps around the league and how that might impact the hobby.
Titans QB Will Levis will be out for the season after shoulder surgery
As training camp started, the Titans announced that Will Levis, last year's starter and most likely back up to first overall pick Cam Ward, would have season ending surgery on his throwing shoulder. The Titans released a statement that said they supported Levis’ decision and that he should be ready for the 2026 season. Levis had a shoulder sprain last year that cost him three games.
What this means for collectors: Although the Titans were saying that before camp started there would be a competition for the starting QB job, it was rightfully expected that short of a disastrous training camp and pre-season, Cam Ward would be the starter. Obviously with the injury the door is now wide open for first overall pick and seems all but guaranteed that spot unless he gets hurt. With that in mind, this news doesn’t change much for Cam Ward’s expected hobby market. As the top QB taken and first overall pick, Ward was always going to be the top chase in all 2025 hobby products.
Terry McLaurin requests a trade
Coming off his best season and in the last year of his contract, Terry McLaurin was hoping to work out a long term extension with the Washington Commanders. An integral part of their offense and the number one receiver for second year phenom Jayden Daniels, the Commanders and McLaurin were far apart on contract talks leading to McLaurin demanding a trade. So far, the Commanders have said they do not intend to trade him, but that hasn’t stopped teams from lining up for his services.
What this means for collectors: McLaurin is obviously an elite wideout and arguably a big reason for Daniels success in his rookie year. While McLaurin’s market could be boosted by a trade to another team, there’s also the downstream effect of how his departure could hurt Daniels production (slight but possible) and thus his market, and on the other hand enhance another player's market. For example, the Patriots are reported as a possible suitor for McLaurin. If he ended up in New England, he would immediately bolster the receiver group and overall offensive talent on the roster. That would help Drake Maye on the field which in turn could further help his hobby market.
Drake Maye looks poised to take a second year leap
Speaking of the Patriots and their QB Drake Maye had an impressive rookie season last year. Despite playing behind a patchwork line and limited offensive talent, Maye put up solid numbers and showed tremendous poise despite his, to put it mildly, challenging situation. Now that the Patriots have brought in a new head coach, offensive coordinator and bolstered the offense around him, Maye looks ready to make a second year leap.
What this means for collectors: Maye was already a top chase for Pats fans and collectors last year. His combination of arm strength and athleticism had fans and collectors excited about his potential. Now with more stability both in the coaches booth and on the field, Maye should start to realize that potential. His hobby market was already solid before the season started, but if he makes the leap fans are hoping it will only get better.