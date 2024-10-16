David Wright Signs a Ball for a Dodgers Fan, Who Gives it to a Mets Fan
David Wright was the New York Mets' third baseman the last time they made it to the World Series in 2015. On Sunday, Wright attended Dodger Stadium to cheer a new generation of Mets. The team moved closer to the World Series with a 7-3 victory over the Dodgers.
According to fans who attended the game, Wright was approachable throughout the game. The former Mets captain took pictures with Dodgers fans, even signing a game-used baseball for one of them. Another Dodgers fan, whose name is Lindsay Adams on X, caught video of it.
Not only did the Dodgers fan get to meet Wright by approaching him at his seat, but he paid it forward by giving the ball away at the end of the game to a Mets fan who appeared to have two kids.
It was a remarkable display of generosity by the fan who could have kept a memorable memento from Game 2 of the NLCS. Instead, he gave away the in-person autograph to a Mets fan who will likely treasure it even more.
Mets fan buying an authenticated David Wright autographed baseball: $100.
Mets fan getting a signed David Wright ball from an opposing fan during the NLCS: priceless.
And a huge shout out to the Dodgers fan, wherever he is, for his generosity. Here's hoping a Mets fan can pay it forward to him.