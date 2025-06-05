Elly De La Cruz's Bowman Rookie Superfractor Pulled
While 2025 Bowman has become the recent talk of the baseball card world since its release nearly a month ago, one of the popular chases in last year's product surfaced at long last. Cincinnati Reds shortstop Elly De La Cruz's 2024 Bowman Chrome Rookie Superfractor was pulled on June 4, according to Topps' social media pages.
While it was not the base chrome Superfractor, a 2024 Bowman Chrome 25th Anniversary 1/1 of the shortstop in a PSA 10 recently sold on May 31 for just over $3,700, giving an indicator of how desired De La Cruz's top tier rookie cards are.
De La Cruz has had a handful of his rare cards hit the market and rise in value after a 2024 season in which he hit 25 home runs and swiped 67 bases on his way to being an All-Star for the first time in his career and finishing inside the top ten in the National League's Most Valuable Player voting. In a year loaded with star-studded rookies, De La Cruz rose to the top of the popularity leaderboard due to his rare combination of power and speed, let alone doing both in a six-foot-five frame.
While De La Cruz made his debut in the summer of 2023, his rookie card status was held until the following season. Topps has done this same tactic with some of the other young stars in baseball, such as the Orioles' Gunnar Henderson and Adley Rutschman. The Baltimore duo made their debuts in 2022 but were held until the 2023 cycle to include their rookie cards.
The Bowman Chrome Superfractor adds to the list of the top surfaced rookie cards of De La Cruz, with the most valuable card being his MLB Debut Patch that was pulled out of 2024 Topps Chrome Update during the offseason.
As previously mentioned, De La Cruz leads a rookie class across Topps' 2024 products that included Paul Skenes, Jackson Merrill, Jackson Chourio, and Jackson Holliday among others that have made most of the baseball card company's products soar in price. As of early June, a hobby box with one guaranteed autograph of 2024 Topps Chrome averages between $400-500, with a jumbo hobby box with three guaranteed autographs ranging between $600-700.
With the summer heating up, so has De La Cruz. Whether it's his energetic celebrations or towering home runs, his fame within the baseball card community will continue to rise, and so will the chase for his best cards.