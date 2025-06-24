Mariners vs. Twins Prediction, Odds, Probable Pitchers and Prop Bets for Tuesday, June 24
One of the top storylines of the season has been Cal Raleigh, who has already hit 32 home runs, the most in Major League Baseball by four.
The Seattle Mariners will continue their series against the Minnesota Twins tonight after beating them by a final score of 11-2 last night. Will we see a similar result on Tuesday? Let's find out what the oddsmakers think.
Mariners vs. Twins Odds, Run Line, and Total
Run Line
- Mariners -1.5 (+154)
- Twins +1.5 (-190)
Moneyline
- Mariners -110
- Twins -110
Total
- Over 8.5 (-110)
- Under 8.5 (-110)
Mariners vs. Twins Probable Pitchers
- Seattle: Luis Castillo, RHP (4-5, 3.38 ERA)
- Minnesota: Chris Paddack, RHP (3-6, 4.48 ERA)
Mariners vs. Twins How to Watch
- Date: Tuesday, June 24
- Time: 7:40 p.m. ET
- Venue: Target Field
- How to Watch (TV): Twins.TV Presented by Progressive, ROOTNW, KMSP
- Mariners Record: 40-37
- Twins Record: 37-41
Mariners vs. Twins Best MLB Prop Bet
- Cal Raleigh OVER 1.5 Total Bases (-115) via Caesars
No one has been hotter than Cal Raleigh of late, but I'm not brave enough to bet on him to hit yet another dinger tonight. Instead, I'm going to bet on him to record at least two bases tonight. He's recorded 2+ total bases in six straight games so even if he doesn't go deep tonight, he has a great chance to record two bases against this Twins team.
Mariners vs. Twins Prediction and Pick
In today's edition of Walk-Off Wager, I broke down why I'm betting the OVER in tonight's American League showdown:
If we key in on the past two weeks, the Seattle Mariners' offense is red-hot, batting .295 with an OPS of .871, largely due to Cal Raleigh making the case for AL MVP. The Twins' offense has also been solid over the past two weeks, coming in at 11th in OPS in that time frame.
Based on the pitching matchup between Luis Castillo (3.38 ERA) and Chris Paddack (4.48 ERA), I think both offenses will be able to score some runs. Castillo's 4.12 FIP compared to his 3.38 ERA tells me some regression is on the horizon for the Mariners' pitcher.
I'll bet the over in tonight's American League showdown.
Pick: OVER 8.5 (-110)
