How Much Could Paul Skenes' MLB Debut Patch Card Be Worth?

Need a great gift idea? Looking to find the Paul Skenes 1/1 MLB Debut Patch?



Steel City Collectibles has a limited amount of 2024 Topps Chrome Update Series Baseball available in-store and online right now 👉 https://t.co/JXNKtKcM0T



Don't wait to order! #Topps #Baseball pic.twitter.com/Q2pgUMDsfz