Chasing His Cards as the Chase Burns Era Begins in Cincinnati
22-year old phenom and top prospect Chase Burns is headed to The Show. On Saturday, we learned that Burns had earned a call up to the Cincinnati Reds after a fantastic start to the season in the minors. The second overall pick in the 2024 MLB Draft, Burns will begin his big league career with a start against the New York Yankees in Cincinnati at Great American Ball Park. Let's take a look at Burns' early cards, and the outlook for Burns' in his debut in the Reds rotation.
Scouting grades (per MLB Pipeline): Fastball: 65 | Curveball: 60 | Slider: 70 | Changeup: 55 | Control: 50 | Overall: 60
Chase Burns started 10 games at AA and AAA this season, going a combined 7-1 with 69 strikeouts in 64.1 IP. He heads to the majors ranked 11th in the most recent MLB Pipeline top 100 prospect rankings. Per his scouting report at Pipeline: "There are no questions about Burns’ velocity. His fastball sits in the upper 90s and touches 102 mph, but it did get hit a fair amount at Wake and he allowed 10 homers off the pitch in 2024, according to Synergy, because it tends to straighten out with a lack of deception. His upper-80s slider is one of the best secondary pitches in any system, one that elicited a 64 percent miss rate last year. His slightly slower, low-80s curve gives him a second plus breaking pitch."
Burns' most sought-after card is his 2024 Bowman Draft Baseball card, which also includes an auto version. His Superfractor Auto 1/1 sold in late January of this year for $18,500.
More recent sales of the card include this PSA 9 auto numbered to 10, that went for $1,575 on June 15. After the call up to the Reds, Burns' aqua refractor version of the card, numbered to 199, sold for $499.99.
This Blue Refractor Auto /150 version of the card is currently listed at $350 on eBay.
Chase Burns' 2024 Bowman Draft Baseball Sapphire Selections Superfractor Auto 1/1 accounts for the biggest Burns sale of June so far, fetching $4,943 on June 10.
Card Ladder, at writing, registers 4 Burns sales of $500 or more since Friday. At the top of the list is this SSP 2025 Bowman Chrome Snack Pack Seeds SSP Auto numbered to five, that sold for $950.
At writing, Burns now has seven listings on eBay priced $5000 or more. It will be interesting to see where the market goes as the hype for his debut builds over the next couple of days. Then, of course, there's the aftermath from his first-ever MLB start to look forward to.
While perhaps not as hyped as Hobby superstar Paul Skenes, Burns was the second overall draft pick that projects as an ace.
There is a pretty solid comparison when it comes to exciting MLB debuts in the very same division as Skenes and Burns. Jacob Misiorowski has been electric in his first starts with the Milwaukee Brewers, and the market is popping off. Since his debut on June 12, Card Ladder has registered 48 sales of Misiorowski cards of $500 or more. From June 1 - 11, there were 2 such sales. This 2022 Bowman Draft Baseball Misiorowski Auto numbered to 5 sold for $1,125 eight days before he debuted. Card Ladder's Value metric places this card at over $3,000 only 18 days after purchase.
Let's see if Burns can follow in the footsteps of his fellow NL Central phenoms and work his way into The Show and The Hobby.