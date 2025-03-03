James Wood & Dylan Crews' 2025 Topps Series One 1/1 Dual Patch Auto pulled
The sports card world thrives on the thrill of the chase, but every now and then, a card surfaces that makes the entire hobby stop in its tracks. That moment happened when Topps dropped an absolute bombshell on Twitter, announcing that the James Wood & Dylan Crews 1/1 dual autograph game-used patch card from 2025 Topps Series One had been pulled!
For collectors, this is the stuff dreams are made of and there's no doubt that James Wood and Dylan Crews are two of the most electric prospects in the game and as we get closer and closer to opening day, we can certainly see why both are expected to play major roles for the Washington Nationals.
2025 Topps Series One Baseball had certainly lived up to the hype given all of the various chase cards, the inserts, and the variations, but one of the biggest differentiators versus years past is certainly the opportunity to not just chase but to pull dual autographed cards of the leagues hottest starts.
With that said, dual autograph patch cards featuring elite prospects are certainly rare in their own right, but a 1/1 featuring two potential superstars and their game-used jerseys? That’s the kind of card that headlines national auctions, sets record sales, and becomes the centerpiece of an elite collector’s showcase.
So what happens next will have the hobby community on edge as we're all eager to see how the story of this card continues to play out. We're all curious to know:
Is this something that the collector who pulled it holds onto? Is this a card that will sent off to PSA or BGS for grading in hopes of enhancing its value on the seconday market? Or will the card immediately hit the auction block, where high-end collectors will undoubtedly battle for its ownership?
No matter what happens, the story of this card (as one of the best pulls from 2025 Topps Series One) is far from over and we're all certainly excited to see how it all ends.