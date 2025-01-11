Lamar Jackson's 2018 Prizm Shield 1/1 Rookie Card Auto Has Been Pulled
On the day Lamar Jackson has been named to the 2024 All-Pro Team, his 2018 1/1 Prizm Shield RC auto has been pulled. On the weekend of the 2024 NFL postseason, with only the Super Bowl in mind for Jackson and the Baltimore Ravens, one of the most sought-after cards has now just surfaced.
Talk about a perfect storm.
Today Ballers Bank embarked on a journey opening a pack of 2018 Prizm for a customer. Of course the top hits are Josh Allen, Lamar Jackson, Saquon Barkley, and other. I am sure pulling a silver RC of Lamar would have been a good hit. Heck, seeing a Josh Allen RC auto pop through would have been a dream come true. But this, this is on another level.
As it stands right now, this card is a blank check. I would let you be the judge, since a 2020 NT Jordan Love Shield Auto 1/1 did $144,000 (per cardladder.com) on August 22,2024. I understand we are comparing Prizm vs NT, but I am also comparing a potential star, to a future hall of famer.
Lamar Jackson in 7 short years has already written his resume for Canton Football Hall of Fame. The 2x MVP, 4x Pro Bowler, 3x All-Pro has only one thing missing, and that’s a ring.
If the owner of the card sells today, he will make an incredible amount of money. However, if the Ravens and Lamar Jackson actually go to the Super Bowl, and win the whole thing, this card is going to the stratosphere.