Bedard Signs Exclusive Autographed Memorabilia Deal With Fanatics
Connor Bedard has officially joined the Fanatics family.
Under the new deal announced Wednesday, Fanatics is the sole distributor of Bedard’s officially licensed memorabilia and collectibles.
The agreement, Fanatics said, includes signed Bedard jerseys, pucks, sticks, helmets, gloves and photos, "as well as a unique assortment of game-used equipment from games with the Blackhawks, All-Star Games and other competitions."
“I’m very excited to be working with Fanatics and join their amazing team of athletes across all sports,” Bedard said. “Getting to know their group and learn about all the work they put into creating really special memorabilia for fans has been awesome. As the season gets underway, I’m looking forward to sharing what we are releasing together."
Bedard's signed trading cards, however, remain exclusive to Upper Deck.
The 19-year-old center was chosen first overall by the Chicago Blackhawks in the 2023 NHL Entry Draft and widely regarded as a once-in-a-generation talent.
During the 2023-24 NHL season, Bedard led all rookies in goals with 22 and points at 61 on his way to winning the Calder Memorial Trophy. Bedard's trading cards, especially his much-anticipated Young Guns card in Upper Deck Hockey Series 2, skyrocketed in value amid growing interest from collectors across North America.
“Connor Bedard is one of the NHL’s emerging superstars and Fanatics is thrilled to welcome him to our team,” said Fanatics Executive Vice President Victor Shaffer. “After a stellar rookie season, he has quickly become a fan favorite, and we look forward to providing hockey fans everywhere with unprecedented access to a premier assortment of his autographs, collectibles and game-worn products."
Bedard joins a star-studded roster of athletes who have signed exclusive memorabilia deals with Fanatics, including Tom Brady, Auston Matthews, Alex Ovechkin, Aaron Judge and Victor Wembanyama.
Soon after the deal was announced, Fanatics posted Bedard memorabilia for sale on its website.