Everything You Need to Know About Leaf Metal Women of Sport
Move over guys, there's a new sports card set dedicated solely to female athletes.
Leaf Trading Cards announced that it will release 2024 Leaf Metal Women of Sport, a multi-sport set scheduled to be released on Nov. 15.
The set will highlight women from the past and present. Past greats included in the set are soccer legend Mia Hamm and basketball star Lisa Leslie. The set also features current stars like U.S. soccer striker Sophia Smith and gymnast Olivia Dunne.
Dunne, who attended Fanatics Fest NYC just last month, is currently dating Pittsburgh Pirates pitching star Paul Skenes.
It should be noted that the set does not include basketball star Caitlin Clark, who signed an exclusive deal with Panini earlier this year. Nonetheless, many credit the WNBA star with the newfound interest in women's sports and collectables.
The set and some early card designs released by Leaf have gotten plenty of love across social media this week.
The premium product will feature seven cards -- three base parallels numbered to 25 or less and four autographs numbered five or less -- per box.
The set will also feature cards signed by female media personalities and sports executives, but the full checklist has yet to be released.
Each box is expected to retail for $150.