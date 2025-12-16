New Toronto WNBA Team Gives First Look at Awesome New Uniforms
The 2026 WNBA season will feature the introduction of two brand-new teams: the Toronto Tempo and the Portland Fire. League expansion is always exciting for any number of reasons and the WNBA’s is no different as the sport enters a new stratosphere of attention and interest.
Arguably the most exciting aspect of founding new franchises, though, is the introduction of new uniforms to the nightly WNBA rotation. All sports teams like to launch new “alternative” jerseys every year but a completely fresh concept for a team that has yet to play a single game is a rare occurrence indeed.
On that note, Tuesday brought the WNBA world’s first look at the new Tempo uniforms for the team’s debut season. And, boy, are they clean.
Behold:
Extremely cool kits. Toronto didn’t do itself any favors by picking a somewhat vague concept like “Tempo” as the team mascot but the design team really nailed the jerseys here. It evokes the team name in a fairly subtle manner while keeping the rest of the uniform clean. The color scheme is appealing to the eye and (most importantly) simple, which is an art often lost in the modern jersey design game.
When these uniforms will be seen in action for the first time and who will be wearing them are still up in the air. There’s the possibility of a lockout with the CBA expiring in January and negotiations growing rather contentious. Potentially in connection to those negotiations there still hasn’t been a date set for the expansion draft that will allow the Tempo and Fire to build their teams out. We do know Toronto will be led by WNBA champion Sandy Brondello on the sideline, but otherwise a lot still must be figured out before the Tempo take the court in their new jerseys.
But there's even more reason to look forward to that day, now. What a sweet look.