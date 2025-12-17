2025-26 Topps Chrome Basketball Release Preview

2025-26 Topps Chrome Basketball could very well be the most anticipated release of the year, as it will be the first Chrome Basketball release in over a decade. It will contain many parallels, inserts, and autographs for collectors to chase after once it releases on Thursday, December 18th. With a stacked rookie class based on performance so far, it has the potential to be a great product.

Here is what collectors need to know about the product.

Topps Chrome Basketball Offers a variety of parallels to chase after

Like any other Chrome product that Topps offers, this year's Basketball edition will have a wide range of parallels that collectors can chase after, or build rainbows off when it comes to their favorite players or teams. Some of the notable parallels this year include: Magenta (/399), Green (/99), Gold (/50), Orange (/25), Black (/10), and Red (/5).

Additionally, there will be Breaker's Delight boxes that will contain exclusive parallels, those being Geometric refraactors. Some of the colors already mentioned are included here, in addition to White (/2).

2025-26 Topps Chrome Basketball Yang Hansen Orange Refractor | Beckett

Common and Rare Inserts offer strong eye appeal

A slew of new inserts will feature in 2025-26 Topps Chrome, all of which have very strong eye appeal. The inserts do take on a tiered system, with some being easier pulls than others.

One such insert is Tall Tales, which is a comic book style insert that features a player and player information in an art-style form. Other inserts include: Youthquake, Clutch Gene, Ball of Duty, and Generation Rising.

2025-26 Topps Chrome Basketball Victor Wembanyama Tall Tales Insert | Checklist Insider

The rare inserts are what collectors will be searching for, including a throwback to the 1990s. Rock Stars is a diecut insert that brings a high level of nostalgia, and the imagery pops off of the card. A case hit, it will be a rare find.

Other rare inserts this year feature Ultra Violet All-Stars, Radiating Rookies, Glass Canvas, and Helix.

2025-26 Topps Chrome Basketball Ja Morant Rock Stars SP Insert | Beckett

Superstars, Rookies, and legends have autographs in the product

Autographs will be at the pinnicle of discussion about this product, as many collectors love a chrome autograph of a top player or rookie. Cooper Flagg will have autographs in the product, as he is one of the main rookie headliners.

Legends and current stars will also appear on the checklist, including Allen Iverson, Victory Wembanyama, Stephen Curry, Dylan Harper, Carmelo Anthony, and more.

2025-26 Topps Chrome Basketball Cooper Flagg and Allen Iverson Autographs | Beckett

Topps announces Gold Logoman Relics

Similar to it's Baseball counterpart, Gold Logoman relics can also be found in packs. Autographed versions that are 1/1s, along with just the relics (/4) are represented by last year's MVP, Rookie of the Year, and Defensive Player of the Year.

Players featured in this chase are Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Stephon Castle, and Evan Mobley.

2025-26 Topps Chrome Basketball Shai-Gilgeous Alexander Gold Logoman Autograph | Beckett

eBay Live online break from PSA headquarters of 2025-26 Topps Chrome Basketball

Upon release, breaks will start to appear on selling platforms like eBay Live. On release day, Blez Sportscards will be hosting a break live from PSA headquarters, where they will be opening some Topps Chrome Basketball first edition.

The break is advertised as being $1 starts, and it will begin on Thursday, December 18th, at 3 PM EST. Collectors can find the break here.

Blez Sportscards Live Event: Thursday, December 18th at 3 PM EST | eBay Live

2025-26 Topps Chrome Basketball looks to be a great release, and collectors have been waiting a long time for the product to hit shelves again. It will be releasing on Thursday, December 18th.

