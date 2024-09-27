Maggie Smith’s Legacy Lives On in Her Autographed Trading Cards and Collectibles
Legendary actor Maggie Smith has died. The two-time Oscar winner was 89.
Smith appeared in dozens movies and television shows, but she was best known for playing Professor McGonagall in the “Harry Potter” franchise.
She appeared on several trading cards, including the 2006 Artbox Harry Potter set. The cards in that set included custom relics and a very popular autographed card.
Non-sports are a fun way to get autographs of popular actors or celebrities. For card collectors, the opportunities don’t happen often, but when they do, the cards sell for a decent amount of money.
In June, a copy of Smith's signed 2006 Artbox Harry Potter card sold for $2,196 at Goldin. Her autographed cards often sell in the hundreds or thousands of dollars.
Smith started her professional acting career in the 1950s. She won Academy Awards for her performances in "The Prime of Miss Jean Brodie" (1969) and "California Suite" (1978). She also made a name for herself in the TV series Downton Abbey.
As Professor McGonagall, there are more collectibles featuring the Smith as the Harry Potter character including Funko!
Autographs pop up on the market when celebrities pass away. This important reminder for collectors to be wary of any signatures that do not come with a respected authentication or certification certificate.