Roman Anthony Named #1 MLB Prospect! His Cards React in The Hobby
Roman Anthony of the Boston Red Sox is the new number-one prospect in all of baseball according to Baseball America. The release of their industry-standard rankings is highly anticipated, but the top spot is always surrounded by extra hype. The top spot carries added scrutiny in the hobby so now is a great time to check out Anthony’s hobby prospects.
Aside from the number one ranking, Anthony has several things that make him attractive in the hobby. He’s only 20 and he’s already producing at a high level in AAA. He’s got the power/speed combo that is becoming more and more important in the modern game. Throw in the fact he plays for one of the more popular teams and Anthony is poised to be a big name in the hobby.
Anthony’s key early card is his 2023 Bowman Chrome Auto which is selling for about $200 after the news. Anthony was already a heralded prospect as the card previously traded for approximately $150. He’s got a bevy of other cards but his 2023 Bowman’s Best Auto is proving popular with an on-card signature for only $50.
Anthony’s cards are not as expensive as the last two #1 prospects (Jackson Holliday and Gunnar Henderson). He is priced reasonably close to previous #1 Adley Rutschman. Anthony is likely on the upswing though and he’ll try to narrow the gap between him and the two newest Orioles super prospects.
Naysayers will correctly mention that prospects are hard to predict and that the hobby is full of failed prospects. Anthony is no sure-thing, but those crowned BA’s top prospect have done well. Roughly one in four have gone on to win an MVP and close to three out of four have made at least one All-Star game. Anthony looks ready to add to that legacy.