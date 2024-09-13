Week 1 2024 NFL Rookie Roundup: Receivers Take Flight
Rookie cards are the driving force behind the hobby. The hobby fates of NFL players change fast so it pays to stay abreast of how this year’s rookie class is doing. To do that, Collectibles on SI will take a look at the hobby prospects of a few of the top rookie performers each week. This week, a trio of receivers gets the spotlight.
Xavier Worthy was a popular name in fantasy before scoring two touchdowns in Week 1. The fastest player in the draft gets to play for the Chiefs meaning he should be in the spotlight if he produces. That’s a big if with other targets for Mahomes ahead of him. Collectors seem to be thinking that way as, even though a number of Worthy cards sold after the game, almost all were between $1 and $5.
Ladd McKonkey wasn’t as hyped as some of the first-round recievers, but he’s moved up to the front of the pack on a strong Week 1 and the fact that he has the clearest route to a ton of targets as Justin Herbert’s new favorite toy. Hobbyists quickly saw the possibility of the Herbert-McKonkey connection and McKonkey’s autos have been trading over $100 since the game.
Brian Thomas is the receiver I’m most excited about as he looked the closest to a finished product. He looked great and had the highest EPA (Expected Points Added) of any rookie receiver in Week 1 since they started recording that stat in 2013. His good debut could have had a bigger stat line as he moved the ball by drawing a 41 yard pass interference call.
There are several other intriguing rookie receivers, but these three all have great quarterback situations and have the easiest path to hobby stardom. All three have a path to hobby relevance.