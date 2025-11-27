Is Xavier Worthy Playing Today? (Injury Update, Betting Impact for Chiefs vs. Cowboys)
Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Xavier Worthy was listed as questionable ahead of the team's Week 12 matchup with the Indianapolis Colts, but he was able to play through the injury.
After logging a limited practice on Monday, Worthy was upgraded to a full participant in practice and is expected to play on Thanksgiving against the Dallas Cowboys. He's officially off the team's final injury report along with Rashee Rice and Isiah Pacheco.
The former first-round pick has been an impact player for the Chiefs this season despite missing a few games early in the campaign with a shoulder injury. He's caught 31 of his 53 targets for 340 yards and score in the 2025 campaign.
In Week 12, Worthy had four catches (on eight targets) for 59 yards in the win over the Colts.
Dallas has a weak pass defense, making Worthy an intriguing prop target in this game, but my favorite play is for quarterback Patrick Mahomes.
Best Chiefs Prop Bet vs. Cowboys
Patrick Mahomes OVER 267.5 Passing Yards (-112)
This is a great matchup for Mahomes and the Kansas City passing game, as Dallas’ defense has been extremely vulnerable through the air all season long.
The Cowboys rank:
- 29th in passing yards allowed
- 25th in completions allowed
- 26th in opponent completion percentage
- 28th in EPA/Pass
- 31st in passing touchdowns allowed
So, Mahomes should look to the air early and often, especially since the Dallas run defense has looked much better since trading for Quinnen Williams at the deadline.
Mahomes has thrown for 2,977 yards in 11 games this season, clearing 267.5 passing yards in four of his last five games and six games overall. Mahomes has just two games this season (both without Xavier Worthy and Rashee Rice) where he did not throw for at least 250 yards.
I think he could have a huge game on Thanksgiving, especially if the Dallas offense keeps up enough to turn this into a shootout.
