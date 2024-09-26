Who's left in the WNBA Playoffs?
1. Minnesota Lynx
The Minnesota Lynx are advancing to the semifinals after completing a two-game sweep of the Phoenix Mercury. Despite a close Game 1, the Lynx had full control of game two, propelling them to their sixth consecutive semi-final. While also marking the end of the Mercury’s season, it was notably likely the last game of WNBA legend Diana Taurasi’s career. While Taurasi hasn’t confirmed her retirement, it has been floating around in the rumor mill. The Lynx are set to play the Connecticut Sun in a best-of-five semifinal.
The player to note for the Lynx was 2024 MVP runner-up Napheesa Collier. In Game 2, Collier put up 42 points, 4 assists, 5 rebounds in 38 minutes. Collier’s 42 points broke her previous postseason career high of 38pts set in Game 1, setting the WNBA record for most points in a two-game playoff stretch (80). The 42 points by Collier also tied the WNBA single-game postseason record.
After these back-to-back postseason performances, Collier’s 2019 Donruss Rated Rookie Purple Press Proof /99 PSA 9 sold for an all-time high of $115. Collier’s Purple Press Proof /99 in a PSA 9 has a population of six, with three copies being graded a PSA 10. This set has gone underappreciated in the past, being one of the first modern WNBA sets, holding many key rookie cards.
2. Connecticut Sun
The Connecticut Sun are advancing to the semifinals after completing a two-game sweep of the Indiana Fever. Despite having “home-court advantage” in these two games, the Fever crowd traveled well, witnessing the first playoff games of Caitlin Clark’s career, and the first postseason games for that franchise since 2016. The veteran presence of the Sun, carried them to victory, being able to make shots when it mattered. The Sun are still searching for their first WNBA Championship, despite being in the finals four times, twice in the past five years (2019 and 2022). The Sun are set to play the Minnesota Lynx in a best-of-five semifinal.
In her eleventh WNBA season, Alyssa Thomas is still getting it done. Thomas recorded a triple double in Game 1, and played every minute (40) in Game 2, scoring a team high 19pts in the series finale. Thomas’ 13 assists in Game 2 also marked four straight playoff games with 10 assists. In between Game 1 and Game 2 of this series, Thomas’ 2021 Panini Prizm Green Refractor Autograph sold for $30.
3. Las Vegas Aces
The Las Vegas Aces are advancing to the semifinals after completing a two-game sweep of the Seattle Storm. Despite the poor regular season performance (By the Aces standards), the Aces showed that they are still a team to have on your radar. The reigning back-to-back champions are riding with a four-seed this postseason, marking their lowest seeding since 2019. In the semi-finals, the Aces are set to face the New York Liberty, marking a 2023 WNBA Finals rematch. The Liberty swept the regular season series 3-0, so both teams are coming in with something to prove.
The three-time WNBA MVP A’ja Wilson, led the charge for the Aces. In the combined two postseason games, Wilson put up 45pts, 4ast, 21reb; leading the Aces in both points and rebounds during this series. Wilson’s 2021 Panini Prizm Colorblast PSA 10 (POP 6) sold for an all-time high of $850, between Game 1 and 2. The “Colorblast” insert is considered a case-hit, and with 2021 being the first year it was featured in a WNBA product, it is a significant card for WNBA collectors.
4. New York Liberty
The New York Liberty are advancing to the semifinals after completing a two-game sweep of the Atlanta Dream. The Liberty are the No.1 seed this postseason, for the second time in franchise history, after a franchise best regular season of 32-8. The Liberty are set for a rematch of the 2023 WNBA Finals, with the Las Vegas Aces in a semi-final matchup. The Liberty did not play well in those Finals, and with the new pieces now being gelled, they are coming with vengeance.
Sabrina Ionescu is someone who stands out as playing with that vengeance. Not having the best Finals performance last season, Ionescu is making up for it with her postseason numbers thus far. Combining for 53 points between the two games, Ionescu put up 36 points in Game 2, tying the franchise playoff record. Ionescu has been the backbone of the Liberty’s 2024 playoff success, and with that, her 2023 Panini Prizm “Fearless” Mojo Refractor /25 PSA 10 (POP 3) sold for an all-time high of $83 on the same day of her 36 point performance (September 26).