Tarik Skubal Commits to be an Ace for Team USA, a Look at His Cards to Buy Now

Tarik Skubal has officially announced his commitment to pitch for Team USA in the 2026 World Baseball Classic (WBC). The two time Cy Young Winner, will join a rotation with Paul Skenes, Logan Webb, and Joe Ryan. This rotation will give Team USA an advantage in the tournament. They have only won the WBC once, in 2017. This is Skubal's first appearance in the WBC, but here is a look at some of his must-see cards.

2025 Topps Chrome Dual Gold Logoman Autographs Cy Young Award Winners Chris Sale/Tarik Skubal 1/1

Cardladder

In 2024 Topps released the gold logoman. Each player who won a big award, like the Cy Young, wore a gold logoman on their jersey, and Topps added them in a card. The two Cy Young award winners, Skubal and Sale autographed card sold for $21,960 on Sep. 6th, 2025.

2025 Topps Sterling Jersey Letter Patches 1/1 "K" PSA 10

PSA

Skubal was drafted by the Arizona Diamondbacks in 2017 but they could not sign him. Skubal wanted more of signing bonus than the Diamondbacks could offer. He decided to go back to college and the following year he was drafted by the Detroit Tigers. He now has two Cy Young awards on his resume. In his six year MLB career he has 889 strikeouts and an ERA of 3.08. A Topps Sterling Jersey Letter one of one card, graded a ten by PSA, sold on Oct. 30th, 2025 for $4,200.

2020 Bowman Chrome Sapphire Edition Autographs Padparadscha 1/1 PSA 9

PSA

Skubal's 1st Bowman card was in the 2020 set instead of his 2018 draft year. This will happen to late round picks that rise in the prospect charts later. His one of one Topps Sapphire, graded a nine by PSA, sold on Nov. 29th, 2025 for $10,370.

2026 World Baseball Classic Schedule

Japan has dominated the WBC, winning three of five tournaments. They are the current champions, defeating the USA in 2023. Shohei Ohtani struck out Mike Trout to end the championship game in 2023. The WBC has become a playoff baseball atmosphere for all baseball fans to cheer on their countries.

