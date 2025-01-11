Rudy Giuliani's World Series rings and signed DiMaggio jersey could be taken in lawsuit
After losing a $148 million dollar defamation lawsuit, former Donald Trump lawyer and longtime New York City mayor, Rudy Giuliani has had to fork over most of his assets and property. Some of his collectible items included a signed Joe DiMaggio jersey and oddly, four World Series rings from the New York Yankees. The rings are from the 1996,1998,1999, and 2000 championship teams. Giuliani claims the rings were given to his son as a gift in 2018 and should not be part of the settlement. With an estimated value of over $200,000 it is clear why the judge and plaintiffs are seeking to include them in his payout.
Giuliani rose to prominence in the the 80's as he was a main figurehead in the takedown of the New York Mafia. He then become internationally known after the horrific attacks of 9/11. He was on the frontline and in the headlines of every major news story and was affectionately dubbed "America's Mayor". Giuliani has been a long time New York Yankees fan and was often present near the front row of Yankee home games. Rudy and his son are pushing back on the judge and creditors stating that the rings were a gift from father to son and that they were purchased by Rudy, not given to him in any capacity as a public official. If the rings end up becoming part of the settlement, they should certainly move fast as those Yankee teams were quite iconic and World Series rings from the Yankees do not hit the market every day.