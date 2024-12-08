Supply of Caitlin Clark Cards Not Enough to Meet Demand
Caitlin Clark's season ended on Sept. 25, when the Rookie of the Year's Indiana Fever were swept in a best-of-three series against the Connecticut Sun. But that didn't dampen a successful debut in the pros or the demand for her cards.
According to eBay data, more than 47,000 Clark cards have been sold in the past 90 days. By comparison, NBA stars Luka Doncic and Jayson Tatum have had about 26,000 and 24,000 cards sold, respectively, in the same period.
EBay data also shows the average sale price for her cards in the last 90 days is $64.49. The highest sale price for a card in that time was a PSA 10 2024 Panini Instant WNBA Draft Night Jaguar Autographed Parallel numbered to 10, which sold for $30,000 on Oct. 20. The card appears to have previously been sold on Oct. 9 for $11,000.
Her continued popularity in the trading card hobby, nearly three months after her season ended, is a testament to Clark's stardom. According to Card Ladder, her three-month index is up almost 24% despite some of her lower-end college cards being down. Her college cards are losing some value as more of her pro cards are released. But her Fever cards have also come in a trickle.
While Panini has released several exclusive Clark cards, her pro cards from a set can only be found in two major releases: Panini Select and Panini Origins; there was also the print-to-order Panini Instant Rated Rookie Retro 14-card set in which Clark was one of the players.
In contrast, there have been nearly 30 NBA-wide sets released in 2024. The current supply of Clark cards is not enough to meet demand, and the sales and prices reflect that. The next major product is expected to be in mid-January when 2024 Panini WNBA Monopoly Prizm will be released.
It's a near guarantee that demand for Clark's cards in the Monopoly set will continue to be high as the market clamors for more products from one of the most popular basketball players in the world.